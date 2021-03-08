Meghan Markle Reveals She And Prince Harry Got Married 'three Days Before' Royal Wedding

UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle got married 'secretly' three days before the official ceremony, The Duchess of Sussex said in a live-streamed interview with Oprah Winfrey which broadcasted Sunday in the US. "Three days before our wedding, we got married," Markle, who has lately caused a stir with her tell-all interview about the British Royal family, said in the tell-all. Meghan said that the couple took wedding vows before the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welsby ahead of their formal wedding that took place at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. "No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" Markle told Winfrey. Their marriage certificate carried the private wedding date, according to Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, in the exclusive talk with Oprah Winfrey, revealed some rare details such as she never had searched for Harry online or looked for information ahead of the marriage. "I went into it naively," she told Oprah, adding that Prince Harry always filled her in with specific details about the Royal Family. Further, Markle also revealed that her son will not be a prince. To this Oprah responded by saying, "how do they explain to you that your son, the great-grandson of the queen, wasn't going to be a prince?” Megan also explained how her son Archie was subjected to racial profiling as his skin colour had been a matter of concern in the Royal institution. The Royal Family worried "how dark" Archie's skin colour would be.

The fact that Meghan and Harry got married in private 3 days before the televised ceremony make me so happy for them and live them all that much more #HarryandMeghanonOprah — BonnieRose👸🏽 (@Bonnierosemg) March 8, 2021

Harry and Meghan were married 3 days before we saw their wedding. They even started their marriage their own way #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Tyronda (@Tyronda0414) March 8, 2021

Celebs react to the interview

The bombshell interview wherein The Duchess of Sussex made many more shocking revelations will also be aired tonight in the UK, a day later. After it went on air in America, several prominent figures took to their official handle to either express views or condemn the Royals. American tennis star Serena Williams, also a friend of Meghan tweeted in support, saying that Markle "leads by example, with empathy and compassion", denouncing the pain and cruelty she had to experience. Joe Biden's inaugural poet Amanda Gorman also tweeted, expressing outrage at the treatment Meghan received saying: "Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it". Several others on Twitter reacted strongly to the interview, there were even light humour jokes.

Meghan Markle: “I’m still standing.” — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 8, 2021

Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #meghan — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

When Meghan said THE REVERSE HAPPENED #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/gfiHAKH8f6 — Nicole Loscavio (@nicoleloscavio) March 8, 2021

Ohhhhh so KATE MADE Meghan cry 👀☕️ #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/AGj4HfNWmZ — Mihrimah BLACK LIVES MATTER | (@Mihrimah_FS) March 8, 2021

The writers of The Crown watching the interview like:

#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LCdSNvCFwJ — Aoife💃🏽💃🏽 (@aoifeslattsx) March 8, 2021

netflix watching this interview taking notes for season 10 of The Crown

#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/Zv5mlDvCb9 — ⋆meg⋆ (@mfay_m) March 8, 2021

THE CROWN PRODUCERS BETTER BE WORKING OVERTIME BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE ITS AT. THIS IS THE SEASON FINALE #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/CJTiVrCxr5 — skyerenaee✨ (@skyerenaee1) March 8, 2021

Meghan and Harry here to take back everything stolen from Diana. pic.twitter.com/LLZNcscsvg — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) March 7, 2021

