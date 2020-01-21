Samantha Markle Accuses Sister Meghan Of 'ripping' Royal Family

Duchess Meghan of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of 'ripping through the Royal Family like a tornado' after she, along with husband, Prince Harry announced 'stepping back' as 'senior members'. Samantha wrote in the first person in an opinionated article for a British publication and also said that the Duchess' aim is 'fame and fortune' and then she adds, 'to be Hollywood'. The 55-year-old mother of three elaborated about how sister 'knew the social requirements' that came with joining the family.

According to international reports, Samantha also sided with the Queen, who according to her, had to 'face the stress' of watching 'her family torn apart'. Meghan's sister also called out the royal couple for saying they wanted a private life and said 'nothing about their actions' so far suggest they truly desire a life away from the limelight. She further also added that she is 'worried' the royal couple 'will never find true happiness'.

These comments by Meghan's family come after Queen Elizabeth II and Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the separation agreement. The Royal Family released yet another statement on January 18 saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their 'royal highness' titles. This was among other developments introduced by Queen Elizabeth towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement. HRH is an abbreviation for His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness used to address members of royal families, usually princes or princesses. Monarchs and their consorts are usually styled Majesty.

Father accuses Meghan Markle

Samantha's comments came in synergy with their 'incredible dad' who also said Meghan is 'cheapening' the Royal Family. In the comments made on the documentary which will be broadcasted by British Channel, Thomas called the decision of the couple to work and become financially independent is “disappointing” and embarrassing”. According to him, Meghan “got every girl's dream” and now, she took a decision of “tossing that away for money”.

Thomas not only accused the couple of undermining “one of the greatest long-living institutions ever” but also said that Prince Harry and Meghan are “destroying” it. Thomas' statements come while the relations with his daughter still remain tense as Meghan and her father might have to testify against each other regarding a lawsuit filed against The Mail by Meghan. Thomas and Meghan have remained estranged since his daughter married Prince Harry, and recently, he called them both “lost souls”.

