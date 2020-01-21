The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Meghan Markle Faces Flak From Netizens For Imitating Princess Diana

Others

Meghan Markle's older photos of her having striking similarities with Princess Diana have surfaced the internet and have been heavily criticised by netizens.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
meghan markle

Meghan Markle has evidently been under the public eye ever since Prince Harry and she announced their departure from the Royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the royal family is being termed as 'Megxit' and has evidently garnered global public attention. Though Buckingham Palace's recent statement on the matter supports the decision taken by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, many netizens are evidently furious over the royal breakup. Now, older photos of Meghan Markle have started to surface on the internet. In some of them, Meghan can be seen imitating her mother-in-law Princess Diana. Check out Twitter reactions below -

Also read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry may consider THESE job offers following Megxit

Netizens call out Meghan Markle for imitating Princess Diana

Also read: Meghan Markle's father accuses daughter of 'cheapening' royal institution

The picture in question here is Meghan Markle dressing exactly like late Princess Diana from a leading magazine cover from July 1993. Keeping aside a few minor differences, Meghan can be seen wearing identical clothes to Princess Diana, even posing in the same style. This prompted various users calling out Meghan Markle for imitating the Princess, stating that she cannot come close to the elegance of Diana. Check out their reactions below - 

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to repay taxpayers money used on renovation of UK home

Also read: Meghan Markle's beautiful blue outfits that will give you a 'Royal' look; see pics

Also read: Kate Middleton is the modern day Princess Diana; here is some proof

Photo courtesy - Meghan Markle Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA