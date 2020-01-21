Meghan Markle Faces Flak From Netizens For Imitating Princess Diana

Meghan Markle has evidently been under the public eye ever since Prince Harry and she announced their departure from the Royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the royal family is being termed as 'Megxit' and has evidently garnered global public attention. Though Buckingham Palace's recent statement on the matter supports the decision taken by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, many netizens are evidently furious over the royal breakup. Now, older photos of Meghan Markle have started to surface on the internet. In some of them, Meghan can be seen imitating her mother-in-law Princess Diana. Check out Twitter reactions below -

Netizens call out Meghan Markle for imitating Princess Diana

That's awesome, Meghan! You're a good actress.

How many mirrors did you pose in, before you knew you had it perfected? Hell, you even use the sunglasses prop as well.

Nice! pic.twitter.com/iLJXoUZtEG — Dr James Kent (@DrJamesKent3) January 19, 2020

The picture in question here is Meghan Markle dressing exactly like late Princess Diana from a leading magazine cover from July 1993. Keeping aside a few minor differences, Meghan can be seen wearing identical clothes to Princess Diana, even posing in the same style. This prompted various users calling out Meghan Markle for imitating the Princess, stating that she cannot come close to the elegance of Diana. Check out their reactions below -

I think the style choices are coincidental. However, there is no doubt that Meghan manages her brand to project a desired image . Unfortunately,we are all wise to this now. — John Trew (@johntrew888) January 20, 2020

Diana earned respect from everyone, she was loved.

Megan-earns money — Dee🦊🌸 🇨🇦Proud Albertan. Build the Pipelines! (@happyfinko) January 19, 2020

She was Hoping to be The Next DIANA ........... Big FAIL that's why she's Pissed & wants to Leave — Amun Ra (@KevinMcVann) January 20, 2020

Photo courtesy - Meghan Markle Instagram

