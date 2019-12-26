Prince Harry and Megan Markle decided to spend the first Christmas with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten away from the Royal family in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently celebrating the festive season in Canada with their son and Megan’s mother Doria Ragland. Justin Trudeau wished the royal couple a pleasant stay in Canada and exchanged pleasantries with them with a post on social media.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie gets a special mention in the Queen's Christmas message

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, along with Prince Charles and the Queen. Prince Louis, however, did not attend the ceremony as he was way too young to attend the Christmas tradition. The queen addressed the general public with a message broadcasted on television.

The 93-year-old monarch made a special mention about her newest great-grandson Archie who is just seven months old. Her majesty was kind and addressed her joy for being able to be present for the birth of Archie. She expressed how fortunate she was to have been there for the birth of eight great-grandchildren.

The Queen then continued to use Jesus’s birth as an example to preach about harmony amongst the people. She mentioned that the world needs to take a small step into faith to overcome to long impending difficulties the world is going through. She concluded by saying that she wishes that the world may forget the long-held differences and focus on harmony and understanding.

