The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Netizens Mock Pro-Brexiteer For Saying Empty Shelves 'give Look Into Life Under Corbyn'

UK News

A prominent pro-Brexiteer recently made a bizarre claim while sharing an image of the empty aisle in a supermarket due to “coronavirus panic" in UK.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
pro-Brexiteer

A prominent pro-Brexit activist, Darren Grimes recently made a bizarre claim while sharing an image of an empty aisle in a supermarket due to “coronavirus panic” and said it was under Jeremy Corbyn's government. However, the post has been making several rounds on the internet because currently, it is Boris Johnson's Conservative government ruling UK. Grimes said that the panic buying by the British citizens in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has given “look into life under” Corbyn's preferred Venezuelan 'alternative'. 

The current trend of people stocking up essential items as major cities in most countries are starting to be placed under lockdown to contain the spread of fatal COVID-19. It has also reminded people of reminiscent scenes in Venezuela which has been battling with economic crisis since 2013 due to certain policies made by the country's leaders. Since the Venezuelan leaders represent the United Socialist Party of the country, apparently, mostly conservatives use the problems faced by that nation as an excuse to criticise socialism as an idea that it can only fail in modern society. 

Read - Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Samaritan' On Two-week Hiatus Over Coronavirus Outbreak

'Which government it occurred under?'

Netizens were quick to correct Grimes and posed a question to him “which government it occurred under?”. The increasing sight of empty aisles has been happening as Johnson rules independent Britain and many internet users also mocked the pro-Brexit activist for being “ironical”. Many Twitter users also stated the 'obvious' that it was British PM Johnson who should be held responsible for empty aisles in markets and leaving people stranded from the essential while the country battles the pandemic and called Grimes as “smarty pants”.

Read -  Dua Lipa Urges Fans To 'donate And Support Refugees' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Read - Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points, Nifty Plunges By 4.5% As Markets React To Coronavirus Panic

Read - Website To Monitor Coronavirus Self-quarantine Cases Developed In Pune; Cases Reach 112

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
70% INCREASE IN INTERNET TRAFFIC
Sensex
STOCK MARKET DOWN BY 4.5 PERCENT
COVID-19
WEBSITE TO MONITOR CASES DEVELOPED
PM Modi
SHARMA PRAISES PM'S EFFORTS
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
IPL 2020
MS DHONI PRACTICES WICKETKEEPING