Netizens Mock Pro-Brexiteer For Saying Empty Shelves 'give Look Into Life Under Corbyn'

A prominent pro-Brexit activist, Darren Grimes recently made a bizarre claim while sharing an image of an empty aisle in a supermarket due to “coronavirus panic” and said it was under Jeremy Corbyn's government. However, the post has been making several rounds on the internet because currently, it is Boris Johnson's Conservative government ruling UK. Grimes said that the panic buying by the British citizens in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has given “look into life under” Corbyn's preferred Venezuelan 'alternative'.

The current trend of people stocking up essential items as major cities in most countries are starting to be placed under lockdown to contain the spread of fatal COVID-19. It has also reminded people of reminiscent scenes in Venezuela which has been battling with economic crisis since 2013 due to certain policies made by the country's leaders. Since the Venezuelan leaders represent the United Socialist Party of the country, apparently, mostly conservatives use the problems faced by that nation as an excuse to criticise socialism as an idea that it can only fail in modern society.

Well, folks. At least the coronavirus panic has given us a look into life under Jeremy Corbyn’s preferred Venezuelan ‘alternative’. pic.twitter.com/aZhNlSxVPz — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) March 14, 2020

Read - Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Samaritan' On Two-week Hiatus Over Coronavirus Outbreak

'Which government it occurred under?'

Netizens were quick to correct Grimes and posed a question to him “which government it occurred under?”. The increasing sight of empty aisles has been happening as Johnson rules independent Britain and many internet users also mocked the pro-Brexit activist for being “ironical”. Many Twitter users also stated the 'obvious' that it was British PM Johnson who should be held responsible for empty aisles in markets and leaving people stranded from the essential while the country battles the pandemic and called Grimes as “smarty pants”.

Um. Johnson is the Prime Minister and the Tories are in Government smarty pants...and the shelves are empty under them. Get used to it. — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯#FBPE (@fascinatorfun) March 14, 2020

Thank God you instead have life under Boris Johnson, where the imagined nightmare of empty store shelves would never ever happen in reality. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 14, 2020

But Johnson has a plan to beat coronavirus!



It's called "just let your nan die already." — David Walsh (@DavidAstinWalsh) March 14, 2020

And what do the shelves look like right now under Johnson, Darren? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 14, 2020

Read - Dua Lipa Urges Fans To 'donate And Support Refugees' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

This picture was taken in a capitalist country! How are you this dumb? — RD Hale 🌹 (@SkyeCity_) March 14, 2020

Right but wrong.

It's 'a look into life under Boris Johnson's preferred British ‘alternative’.'

Hope this helps. — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) March 14, 2020

Hmmm, to me it appears to be a very real look at life under an incompetent Tory administration who are gearing up to let millions die. — LGConnolly🇪🇺#IamEuropean #FBPE (@connolly_lg) March 14, 2020

Actually, Crimes, it's under Johnson.



And in #Corbyn's preferred model - Sweden / Denmark - supermarkets are handling things just fine.



Nice try though, hairdresser. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) March 14, 2020

Read - Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points, Nifty Plunges By 4.5% As Markets React To Coronavirus Panic

Read - Website To Monitor Coronavirus Self-quarantine Cases Developed In Pune; Cases Reach 112