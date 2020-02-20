UK Violinist Played Her Instrument While Surgeons Removed Her Aggressive Brain Tumour

During an unusual surgery, a patient at King’s College Hospital in London played the violin while surgeons operated on her brain to remove a tumour. A video of the same has surfaced on social media, leaving the citizens in awe. The patient, Dagmar Turner was not showing off when she played the violin. Reportedly, the medical team had asked Turner to play the violin to ensure parts of the brain which control delicate hand movements and coordination were not damaged during the surgery.

Preserving the portion of the brain that controls hand movements

According to reports, 53-year-old Turner was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering a seizure in 2013. She was concerned over losing her musical abilities during tumor removal.

Reports indicate that doctors thoroughly mapped her brain in order to identify areas that were active when she played the, as well parts that control language and movement. According to reports, Dagmar's tumour was located in the right frontal lobe of her brain, very close to the part of the brain that controls the fine movements of her left hand. Reports show that the doctors woke Dagmar mid-surgery and asked her to play the violin so that they didn't accidentally damage any crucial areas of the brain that controlled Dagmar's delicate and precise hand movements.

Read: Assam Police Says It Will Recover Damages Caused During Anti-CAA Stir From Those Involved In Violence

Read: 'Article 15' Writer Gaurav Solanki Claims His Speech On Assam Was Edited Out Of Award Show

According to reports, Dagmar's neurosurgeon Prof. Keyoumars Ashkan claimed that the doctors managed to remove 90% of the tumour in the procedure. After the procedure, it was confirmed that Dagmar had retained full function in her right hand.

Take a look at the unbelievable video below and some reactions from social media users.

Dagmar turner playing the violin 🎻 while she undergoes a brain surgery so she won't forget how to play the violin 😢#inspiredBydagmarturner #dagmarturner pic.twitter.com/KTmgR4k4o2 — Dagmar Turner (@SamuelChimmy) February 19, 2020

The moment Dagmar Turner played the violin whilst undergoing brain surgery 😱 pic.twitter.com/BkFepuG41i — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) February 19, 2020

this picture of a woman playing the violin during her brain surgery is honestly one of the most striking photographs ive ever seen... smthn abt it just evokes intense emotion in me. the composition of it is so like, somber yet beautiful. makes me think of old oil paintings pic.twitter.com/ycdPpd5NrP — kia⁷ (@sjwnamjoon) February 19, 2020

Patient plays violin during surgery to preserve brain function for the skill

A UK patient who was having surgery on her right frontal lobe played the violin to ensure the surgeons didn't damage a part of the brain that would affect her talent. — Manasi7 (@Manasi71) February 19, 2020

(Image Credit:@sjwnamjoon/Twitter)

Read: Australia: Woman Undergoes Surgery After She Was Attacked By Sea Lion

Read: Five-legged Frog Found In Australia Undergoes Amputation Surgery