'Article 15' Writer Gaurav Solanki Claims His Speech On Assam Was Edited Out Of Award Show

For the first time, Filmfare Awards 2020 was held in Guwahati, Assam and while the organisers were lauded for the decision, there seems that there was a slight goof-up at the event as Article 15's writer Gaurav Solanki has claimed that his speech mentioning the beautiful Assam Valley never made it to the final episode telecast.

His statement came after former RJ and critic Sucharita Tyagi took to Twitter to express that not a single Award winner acknowledged Assam in their speech.

Pointing out at 'hypocrisy', she claimed that the same people rooted for Joaquin Pheonix during his Oscar or Golden Globes speech “Filmfare ki kisi bhi winning speech mein kisi ney acknowledge kiya ki hum Assam mein hain aur yahaan joh ho raha hai citizens key saath galat hai? oaquin ki speech dekh kar taali bajaaney mein mazey aatey hain lekin,” read her tweet.

Not exactly this but I talked about Assam in my speech..ki Assam ki aawaz delhi mumbai tak pahunchne se pehle hi ruk jaati hai. Humari zimmedari hai ki jaate hue thoda Assam saath le jaayein aur in aawazon ki baat karein.

Par TV show mein wo speech nahi aaya. https://t.co/IZ7DWnFMIJ — Gaurav Solanki (@sirfgaurav) February 18, 2020

The 65th Filmfare Awards were held on Saturday, 15 February, with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy sweeping almost all the main categories, including Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director. While the cast and crew were thrilled, not everyone shared their sentiments. #BoycottFilmare began trending on Twitter as people questioned the credibility of the awards show, asking why films such as Kesari, Mission Mangal and Super 30 had been snubbed.

