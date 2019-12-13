'Peaky Blinder' Jumpers Put On Sale In UK Ahead Of Christmas

UK charity 'Save the Children' has collaborated with Notjust clothing to create a Peaky Blinder Christmas Jumper. The fans of the Birmingham Gangsters can now combine their love for the Shelby clan with Christmas Knitwear. The unisex Christmas jumpers range from £32.99-£39.99 and come in a variety of sizes from XS-XXL.

Inspired by Shelby Look

The brand new limited edition garment collection takes inspiration from the Peaky Blinders which is a hit British Crime Drama. The design features the legendary Peaky look which includes a white shirt, black tie, dark grey waistcoat with a gold pocket watch and black overcoat details. The back of the jumper includes the words ‘Have a Blinder’ with gold trim and snowflake motifs to bring extra Christmas cheer during your festive jollies.

The social enterprise Notjust has already created the famous Gareth Southgate waistcoat Christmas jumper, which has raised more than £30,000 for charity since 2017. This collection has 12 jumpers altogether including Louis Theroux, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and even Attenborough knits. Mike Harding, founder of Notjust said that 2019 saw the anticipated return of the Shelby family to everybody’s screens, with the show developing such a following it even had its own festival in September. He added that the Peaky look has achieved legendary status and we're making sure that it carries over into Christmas. He concluded in the signature Peaky Blinders style by saying that by order of the Peaky Blinders, get your hands on this festive knit and have a blinder.

Sarah Button-Stephens who is the senior campaign manager for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day said that the organisation is delighted to be working with Notjust on a fantastic range of Christmas jumpers that celebrates some of Britain’s most-loved personalities. All money raised could help give a child living in a refugee camp clothes to keep them warm through winter, help buy nutritious food for their entire family, or set up a safe space to give children the chance to be children again. It could also help bring essentials like healthcare, education, protection and food to the millions of children around the world who are missing out on the most basic support. She also urged people to buy a sweater and make someone’s life better. The Christmas Jumper day is celebrated tomorrow.

