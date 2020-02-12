The Debate
Photo Of Mice Brawling Wins Photography Award At Natural History Museum In UK

UK News

Recently, a photo of a mice brawling inside a London Tube station won 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice' organised by the UK museum

Recently, a photo of a mice brawling inside a London Tube station won one of the most popular photography awards in the UK. The picture shows two mice engaging in what appears to be mortal combat, international media reported. The winner of the competition was announced on February 12. 

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice'

The photo was taken by Sam Rowley who then submitted it as his entry to the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' competition organised by Natural History Museum in London. The photograph won 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice' award after a public vote. The stunning image gathered 28,000 public votes. 

The photograph was taken with a Nikon D500 camera and was titled ‘Station Squabble.’ According to its description, it captured a dispute that lasted a split second before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways. The competition featured award-winning photographers from 100 counties who submitted nearly 48,00 entries for this year’s competition.

Rowley in a press release said that it had been a lifetime dream of his to succeed in this competition this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in his hometown. He added that he hopes it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban settings.

