Photo Of Mice Brawling Wins Photography Award At Natural History Museum In UK

Recently, a photo of a mice brawling inside a London Tube station won one of the most popular photography awards in the UK. The picture shows two mice engaging in what appears to be mortal combat, international media reported. The winner of the competition was announced on February 12.

We are delighted to announce that the winner of the @lumixuk #WPYpeopleschoice Award is @SamRowleyPhoto, with his photograph of mice fighting over food on a London Underground platform.



Find out more about the image and read Sam’s reaction: https://t.co/57T2OYcNhm pic.twitter.com/K4Sxhn2Sbm — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) February 12, 2020

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice'

The photo was taken by Sam Rowley who then submitted it as his entry to the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' competition organised by Natural History Museum in London. The photograph won 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice' award after a public vote. The stunning image gathered 28,000 public votes.

Read: Meg Lanning Has A Lucky Escape As The Stump-mic Prolongs Her Stay At The Crease

The photograph was taken with a Nikon D500 camera and was titled ‘Station Squabble.’ According to its description, it captured a dispute that lasted a split second before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways. The competition featured award-winning photographers from 100 counties who submitted nearly 48,00 entries for this year’s competition.

Read: Odisha Man Arrested For Posting Obscene Photographs Of Ex-girlfriend On Social Media

Rowley in a press release said that it had been a lifetime dream of his to succeed in this competition this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in his hometown. He added that he hopes it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban settings.

Earlier today we shared the news that @SamRowleyPhoto was the winner of the @lumixuk #WPYpeopleschoice award for his image 'Station squabble'. Here is Sam's first reaction to the news: pic.twitter.com/lCcw2SGoDf — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) February 12, 2020

Phew!!! What a morning. Delighted to hear I've won Wildlife Photographer of the Year's People's Choice Award! Dream come true. https://t.co/6ICLlyK5vj — Sam Rowley (@SamRowleyPhoto) February 12, 2020

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Posts Golden Photograph Of Legendary Singers Asha-Lata, Cites 'telepathy'

Read: Tara Sutaria Becomes A Part Of Aadar Jain's Family Photograph, See Pic