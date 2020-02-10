Tara Sutaria Becomes A Part Of Aadar Jain's Family Photograph, See Pic

Bollywood's budding star Tara Sutaria has been making headlines due to her rumoured relationship with Armaan Jain's brother- Aadar Jain. Tara and Aadar were seen making a grand entry together at Kareena Kapoor’s recently hosted party. Moreover, the two alleged lovebirds also donned colour-coordinated outfits. Moreover, Tara Sutaria left no stone unturned in having a gala time at Armaan Jain's wedding. And now, Sutaria is also a part of the Jain & Kapoor gang's recent family photograph.

Adar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria a part of Jain-Kapoor fam-jam

Tara Sutaria’s latest picture with Aadar's family took the internet by storm. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Kapoor and Jain Khandaan that saw Tara Sutaria in the frame too. Moreover, The Student Of The Year 2 actor danced and sang at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities along with Aadar Jain too. Reports about Tara and Aadar Jain’s relationship have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, but the duo has not made an official announcement about the same. Check out the recent picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram.

Also Read | Armaan Jain Ties Knot: Neetu Kapoor Welcomes Anissa Malhotra To Family | See Post

During Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's big fat wedding occasions, Tara made it special for the bride and groom by even singing a song during the celebrations. The video about the same went viral. Dressed in a dazzling lehenga, the Marjaavaan star was seen at her enthusiastic best on the stage.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Return To The City From Their Year-end Vacation In London

Not only this, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain sparked more rumours when they arrived back to the city from their New Year getaway in London. Tara and Aadar were clicked by the paparazzi at the airport as they returned from their vacation together. Check out.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria And Rumored Boyfriend Aadar Jain Colour Coordinate At Saif-Kareena's Party

Also Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Tara Sutaria Sings Alongside Rumoured Boyfriend Aadar

(Image courtesy: Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.