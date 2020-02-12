Meg Lanning Has A Lucky Escape As The Stump-mic Prolongs Her Stay At The Crease

Meg Lanning had a narrow escape as she was able to prolong her stay at the crease in the most fortunate ways during the Women's T20I tri-series final against India at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Wednesday. The Australian skipper who was short of her crease would have been back in the dugout if not for a bizarre moment which went in her favour.

READ: 'My wife hasn't eaten since yesterday': Ravi Bishnoi's father after son's poor WC conduct

READ: How have Virat & AB de Villiers helped K L Rahul? Karnataka lad's childhood coach answers

Meg Lanning's lucky escape

This had happened in the 14th over of the first innings which was bowled by Arundhati Reddy. On the second delivery, Lanning failed to time the ball from the middle of her bat and set off for a risky single. Shikha Pandey came running, collected the ball and took an aim at the non-strikers' end. However, the throw hit the stump mic cable box behind the stumps.

The throw was not backed by the fielder as the two batters sneaked an extra run of the overthrow. The throw which should have fetched a wicket ended up resulting in an additional run. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Another example of technology saving the batter!



Have you ever seen this before? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oQkGOuTyWO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 12, 2020

The Aussie captain who was batting on 18 then could only manage to add eight more runs before she was dismissed

Australia beat India

Australia scored 155/6 in their 20 overs after having won the toss and elected to bat first riding on Beth Mooney's unbeaten 54-ball 71. In reply, star opener Smriti Mandhana kept India in the hunt with a 37-ball 66 at a strike rate of 178.38 which included 12 boundaries. However, her dismissal turned out to be the turning point of the contest as the Indian innings struggled to gain momentum. In the end, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were bowled out for 144 as the visitors registered a 11-run win.

READ: NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, team news, top picks and match updates

READ: Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot in ICC ODI rankings after rare failure against NZ