Politeness Check? This Cafe In UK Charges More Than Double If Customers Are Rude

Customers visiting a coffee shop at Lancashire, UK, are learning that rudeness comes with a cost, perhaps double the cost of what they were supposed to pay.

Usman Hussaid (29), the owner of the coffee shop Chaii Stop has implemented this rule recently so that people remember their manners. According to Manchester Evening News, Hussain recently introduced a sign indicating the prices of the same drink, depending on how politely they ask.

The rule reinforces cafe's motto of "good vibes only"

Usman Hussain started the cafe back in March. The cafe sells chai, desserts, street food and doughnuts. The motto of this peculiar pricing is to encourage people to open up and feel good. According to Manchester Evening News, at this cafe in Lancashire, if a customer asks for "Desi Chai", they will have to pay 5 Pounds. If the customers ask "Desi Chai please", the cost comes down to 3 Pounds, and "Hello, Desi Chai please" brings down the cost to just 1.90 Pounds.

'Since having the sign people are more open': UK cafe owner

Usman Hussain said that though his staff was never faced with rude customers, the sign reminds people how important it is to be kind and polite. "I think it's a nice reminder to use your manners, because unfortunately sometimes we do need reminding," he said.

"We've never struggled with rude customers but since having the sign people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us. To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you're a welcome guest in our home. It's nice to have that respect reciprocated," he added.

Hussain told the Manchester Evening News that he got the inspiration for this board from a Facebook post. An American cafe had implemented the same rule. He recently stumbled across the same post and decided to give it a try. After putting up the board, the staff of the shop said that customers started behaving more friendly, "I decided to bring the idea into our shop because it fits perfectly into our concept."

Hussain says that one never knows what the other is going through. So, one must be kind always. "If a customer doesn't use their manners I point to the sign, and they immediately ask again more politely. A lot of people can be quite rude in the mornings while they're waking up but when they see the sign it makes them think. At the end of the day, you never know what someone is going through to make them act rude, but it helps them to drop their guard. It gets them talking - like an icebreaker - and that's what we're all about. Any negativity gets left at the door," he said.