Prince Harry and Bon Jovi recreate Beatles’ iconic cover, netizens delighted

Prince Harry and Singer Jon Bon Jovi recreated one of the best-known album covers of rock band Beatles on February 28. The duke along with Bon Jovi and two others walked across the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road recording studios in North London, international media reported.

According to international media, Prince Harry was at the studio to meet Bon Jovi and other members of a military veteran’s choir in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the Royal family. On Friday, joining the list of thousand other Beatles fans, the duo walked across the black and white pedestrian crossings along with two members of the military veteran’s choir. All of them were reportedly led by a military veteran in a wheelchair.

Robert visited the famous @AbbeyRoad Studios in north west London today to watch Prince Harry record Jon Bon Jovi’s 2019 hit ‘UnBroken’ with the @InvictusGChoir, honouring veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. pic.twitter.com/vYDvAWzgPb — Robert Lacey (@robertlacey_com) February 28, 2020

Netizens delighted

Netizens were delighted soon after the picture hit the internet. Many lauded him for his contributions towards the military veterans while others were just overjoyed watching him recreate the iconic moment.

Harry is the best thing that’s ever come out of the RF by far. He’s a true humanitarian and has given so much of himself to his country and to people. He and M will do great things bc it comes from the heart. #Unbroken #InvictusGames #JustCallMeHarry — Michelle (@dandylione) February 28, 2020

So exciting! P. Harry is the best of the RF. — Kaye (@kdseekerjust) February 28, 2020

The artist formerly known as “Prince” doing GREAT things for a GREATER cause with one of the GREATEST rock stars. ❤️ — ECMkat (@ECMKat1) February 28, 2020

