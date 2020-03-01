The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Prince Harry And Bon Jovi Recreate Beatles’ Iconic Cover, Netizens Delighted

UK News

Prince Harry and Singer Jon Bon Jovi recreated one of the best-known album covers of rock band Beatles on February 28, international media reported.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince Harry and Bon Jovi recreate Beatles’ iconic cover, netizens delighted

Prince Harry and Singer Jon Bon Jovi recreated one of the best-known album covers of rock band Beatles on February 28. The duke along with Bon Jovi and two others walked across the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road recording studios in North London, international media reported.

According to international media, Prince Harry was at the studio to meet Bon Jovi and other members of a military veteran’s choir in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the Royal family. On Friday, joining the list of thousand other Beatles fans, the duo walked across the black and white pedestrian crossings along with two members of the military veteran’s choir. All of them were reportedly led by a military veteran in a wheelchair. 

Read: Canada To 'soon' Stop Providing Security Funding To Prince Harry, Meghan

Read: Prince Harry Asks People To Call Him 'Harry,' Days Before 'Royal Exit'

Netizens delighted

Netizens were delighted soon after the picture hit the internet. Many lauded him for his contributions towards the military veterans while others were just overjoyed watching him recreate the iconic moment. 

Read:  UK's Prince Harry, Meghan, Abandon Use Of SussexRoyal Brand

Read: Prince Harry Admits Undergoing Therapy To Cope With Mother's Death

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TARGETS PM MODI'S SILENCE
BJP'S JIBE ON SAAMANA'S EDITOR
THAKUR BREAKS SILENCE ON DELHI RIOT
SHAFALI'S INNOVATIVE SHOT
INFANTINO SAYS 'WRONG' ONLY MEN DECIDING LAWS OF SOCCER
SHIV SENA FLIPS ON MUSLIM QUOTA