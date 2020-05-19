Last Updated:

Harry And Meghan Celebrate 2nd Anniversary, Netizens Share 'best Moments' From Wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19 are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, however, much has changed since they said their vows back in 2018.

Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19 are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, however, much has changed since they said their vows in St George’s Castle back in 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in front of the royal family and a worldwide television audience of millions. However, from Megxit crisis to welcoming their son Archie, the couple has been through a lot within the span of two years. 

‘The grand reveal’ 

While there is no word yet on exactly how they will mark the day, the couple is currently self-isolating in Los Angeles. Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, their anniversary obviously won’t be quite so social, although it is expected that they will likely celebrate via social media as they did last year. Meanwhile, internet users can’t keep calm as they have flooded social media platforms from pictures and video from the royal wedding, which they consider being ‘best moments’ from the day. 

Back in 2019, the Duke and Duchess rebased an anniversary video to mark the day. The animated slideshow showcased several never-before-seen photos and behind the scene pictures of the couple’s wedding. The couple also posted a message to their fans, thanking them for their support. The message read, “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful”. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

