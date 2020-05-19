Harry And Meghan Celebrate 2nd Anniversary, Netizens Share 'best Moments' From Wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19 are celebrating their second wedding anniversary, however, much has changed since they said their vows in St George’s Castle back in 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in front of the royal family and a worldwide television audience of millions. However, from Megxit crisis to welcoming their son Archie, the couple has been through a lot within the span of two years.

‘The grand reveal’

While there is no word yet on exactly how they will mark the day, the couple is currently self-isolating in Los Angeles. Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, their anniversary obviously won’t be quite so social, although it is expected that they will likely celebrate via social media as they did last year. Meanwhile, internet users can’t keep calm as they have flooded social media platforms from pictures and video from the royal wedding, which they consider being ‘best moments’ from the day.

Happy anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan, DoS. May your union continue to grow and flourish. 💖Now, more👫👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 pic.twitter.com/vnjXKr7VqV — Aqua (@Saogede1) May 19, 2020

Harry and Meghan, happy 2nd wedding anniversary.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/06Z4Vapym5 — Victoria Wedderman (@VWedderman) May 19, 2020

Harry and Meghan seem to have some secret love language they use to communicate with each other. 😍 #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/bxNZgYZB0I — DMF aka Sarah (@ForumsMeghan) May 19, 2020

Happy wedding anniversary, Harry and Meghan!

No weapon formed against you by BRF, English tabloids, RRs and their trolls shall prosper. #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/fkUbpdV7Qv — DMF aka Sarah (@ForumsMeghan) May 19, 2020

Harry and Meghan,

You two were made for each other and nothing else matters.

Happy 2nd Anniversary ❤️❤️🍾#HappyAnniversaryHarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/v7mrjcMvww — Eliana bovenje 🇵🇪 🇳🇱 (@Eliana_bovenje) May 19, 2020

Tomorrow, May 19th is the 2nd wedding anniversary of Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

❤❤ pic.twitter.com/472GR4s7Mj — Kat Sing 🌸🌴🌸 (@kat_sing) May 18, 2020

"It’ll always be us together as a team."



in 2 days, Harry & Meghan will celebrate their second wedding anniversary ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/WsbEEdAyEX — 𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒌𝒂 (@meghmarkle) May 17, 2020

Happy 2nd anniversary Harry and Meghan! ❣️ pic.twitter.com/FfTneP7fu1 — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) May 19, 2020

THE RECESSIONAL, THE GRAND REVEAL, THE FIRST ROYAL KISS, AND THE MONEY SHOT...05/19/2018

❣️HAPPY ANNIVERSARY HARRY & MEGHAN❣️ pic.twitter.com/yhXAxbB24b — Patti Patti (@1950_patti) May 15, 2020

Back in 2019, the Duke and Duchess rebased an anniversary video to mark the day. The animated slideshow showcased several never-before-seen photos and behind the scene pictures of the couple’s wedding. The couple also posted a message to their fans, thanking them for their support. The message read, “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful”.

