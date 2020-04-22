Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie wish Queen on her 94th birthday via video call

Queen Elizabeth ringed in her 94th birthday on April 21 and received blessings from all across the globe. But, what turned out to be more special for the queen was the wishes from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their wishes over a video call.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish Queen over a video chat

As per reports, a representative for the couple confirmed that Harry, Meghan, and their son Archie had a video call with the Queen, wishing her a happy birthday. According to reports, the video chat between both parties was kept private and will not be up for public consumption, unlike video calls between the Royal Family and their charity organizations.

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Blacklist British Tabloids Over 'distorted' Stories

Read: Meghan Markle's 1st Interview After Royal 'Megxit' To Air With Return To Films After 5 Yrs

Due to the pandemic grim which has swept across the UK, like the rest of the world, there were no celebrations this year on the special occasion. Moreover, The Queen who is currently staying in Windsor Castle along with her husband Prince Phillip reportedly did not go for the annual tradition of gun salute as she felt it was inappropriate according to the current scenario. As per reports, even the Trooping the Colour birthday parade for Queen, which was scheduled to happen in June 2020 has been cancelled until any prior notice.

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hand Out Meals To Needy In LA Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Hire Brad Pitt & Angelina's Former Bodyguard?

Apart from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the elder grandson of The Queen, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton extended out their wishes on their official Instagram post.The official handle of Kensington Palace shared an adorable picture of the three in the frame where all three donned smiles on their face while looking away from the camera. Wishing “Her Majesty,” the caption read, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today! “along with a birthday and a balloon emoticon.