Prince Harry and Prince William back 'in touch on phone' after 'major rifts'

Things between Prince Harry and Prince William seems to be turning out normal. As per reports, there were tensions between the two brothers and Prince Harry chose to depart his royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle. Royal expert Katie Nicholl reportedly told a media outlet that ever since Prince Harry and his family have moved to Los Angeles, things have started getting better between the two royal brothers.

Things are getting better between Prince Harry and Prince William

The royal expert reportedly said that there were some quite major rifts in their relationship, but things have got better and both the brothers are in touch on the phone. She reportedly added that both Prince William and Prince Harry have done video calls together, showed their active participation in family birthdays. She also said that Prince Charles's illness has also played a major in forcing the two brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.

Read: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle-based 'Megexit' Film Is Officially In Development

Read: Prince Harry Records Message For Thomas The Tank Engine

Nicoll reportedly said that the 71-year-old Prince Charles recently fought off coronavirus, and between that health scare and Prince Harry's feeling homesick after his move, the royals felt it was the right time to reconnect. As per reports, Nicoll said that now there is a sense of relief on both sides that the high drama is a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. Nicoll reportedly added that Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives.

Nicholl reportedly revealed to the media outlet that the royal clan likely reunited sometime back to celebrate the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie. Though Prince Harry and Meghan have carved out a new life in LA, the royal expert reportedly said that Prince Harry is in touch with his grandmother and makes constant calls to his grandmother, the queen. They had that same call on her birthday as well.

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan And Baby Archie Wish Queen On Her 94th Birthday Via Video Call

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Blacklist British Tabloids Over 'distorted' Stories