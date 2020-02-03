Union Budget
Meghan Markle's Gowns & Other Attires Worn By Royal Ladies That Ooze Poise & Panache

Others

Meghan Markle's gowns to Kate Middleton's dress, every member of the royal family manages to step out in the most endearing form of style. Take a close look-

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Meghan Markle's gowns

The female members of the Royal British family are known for their humility, social work, poise and panache. Be it The queen, Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton, each one of the royal ladies never fail us to impress with their impeccable sense of style, which is not only truly endearing but lives up to their stature in the society. The Queen generally opts for pastels shades when it comes to gowns or dresses whereas Meghan Markle's style is quite chic. Talking about Kate Middleton, her style is extremely classic and simple. Let's take a look at some stunning gown's worn by the Royal ladies-

Also Read: Meghan Markle's Lookalike Breaks Internet, Fans Call Them 'twins'

Impressive gowns worn by The Queen, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 

The Queen's beautifully embroidered gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

Image Credit: The Royal Family Instagram 

The Queen looks like an epitome of beauty in this gown pastel gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a black gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Image Credit: Kensington royal Instagram 

Also Read: Meghan Markle's Father Says The Couple Has 'hurt Queen' With Announcement

In this photo, the Duchess of Cambridge looks ethereal in the velvet black gown. Her natural makeup and diamond jewellery are accentuating her overall look to a massive extent.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a white and gold gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Image Credit: Kensington royal Instagram 

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTA Awards, Kate Middleton wore this beautiful white gown with gold embellishments. She looked lovely in this attire.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a red dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Image Credit: Kensington royal Instagram 

Also Read: Kate Middleton Taking Fashion Inspiration From Meghan Markle? Fans Seem To Think So

Kate Middleton wore this pretty dress during the UK-Africa Summit held at the at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle in a black knee-length gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Image Credit: Sussexroyal Instagram 

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attended a movie premiere. For the occasion, she chose a black knee-length gown and looked absolutely breathtaking in it. 

Also Read: Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton Talks About Having A Fourth Baby

Meghan Markle's gown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Image Credit: Sussexroyal Instagram 

The Duchess of Sussex looked like absolutely scintillating in this black textured gown. Her pulled-back hair bun is complementing her overall look in a great way.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

Published:
COMMENT
