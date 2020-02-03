Meghan Markle's Gowns & Other Attires Worn By Royal Ladies That Ooze Poise & Panache

The female members of the Royal British family are known for their humility, social work, poise and panache. Be it The queen, Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton, each one of the royal ladies never fail us to impress with their impeccable sense of style, which is not only truly endearing but lives up to their stature in the society. The Queen generally opts for pastels shades when it comes to gowns or dresses whereas Meghan Markle's style is quite chic. Talking about Kate Middleton, her style is extremely classic and simple. Let's take a look at some stunning gown's worn by the Royal ladies-

Impressive gowns worn by The Queen, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

The Queen's beautifully embroidered gown

Image Credit: The Royal Family Instagram

The Queen looks like an epitome of beauty in this gown pastel gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a black gown

Image Credit: Kensington royal Instagram

In this photo, the Duchess of Cambridge looks ethereal in the velvet black gown. Her natural makeup and diamond jewellery are accentuating her overall look to a massive extent.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a white and gold gown

Image Credit: Kensington royal Instagram

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTA Awards, Kate Middleton wore this beautiful white gown with gold embellishments. She looked lovely in this attire.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a red dress

Image Credit: Kensington royal Instagram

Kate Middleton wore this pretty dress during the UK-Africa Summit held at the at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle in a black knee-length gown

Image Credit: Sussexroyal Instagram

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attended a movie premiere. For the occasion, she chose a black knee-length gown and looked absolutely breathtaking in it.

Meghan Markle's gown

Image Credit: Sussexroyal Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex looked like absolutely scintillating in this black textured gown. Her pulled-back hair bun is complementing her overall look in a great way.

