Prince Harry And Meghan Start New Life In Canada, Launch Legal Warning To Media

As Prince Harry arrived in Canada to start a new life with wife Meghan Markle and his eight-month-old son Archie, the couple reportedly launched a legal warning to media over photographs of duchess near their seaside bolthole. According to international media reports, lawyers claimed that the images were taken by photographers hiding in bushed and spying Meghan and she did not consent to the photos. Back in 2019, the couple also admitted that they were struggling with media scrutiny and have regularly hit out at the press in statements and in the courts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this month announced that they wished to step back from their royal duties after which a statement from the Buckingham Palace stated that the couple will no longer formally represent the Queen and further mentioned that they will not be using their HRH titles. On Sunday, however, the Duke of Sussex expressed 'great sadness' over the separation agreement with the royal family. During the speech at the charity event, Prince Harry also asserted that the decision as being at least in part because of press scrutiny, saying that the media is a powerful force.

Case against British tabloids

In recent events, Meghan Markle is reportedly suing the newspaper for breach of copyright, invasion of privacy and misuse of personal data after it published excerpts from a letter she sent her father complaining about how he was treating her. The case against The Mail came after Thomas Markle had reportedly provided lawyers with unseen text messages that revealed the breakdown of the relationship between father and daughter. The newspaper company has also argued that Meghan could not have a reasonable expectation of privacy that the contents of the letter were private and would remain so.

The couple, who got married back in 2018, has always faced scrutiny from the British tabloid. Back in 2019, Prince Harry had also filed a lawsuit against British publication, The Sun and the Daily Mail. According to Duke's statement, the British tabloids have been campaigning against his wife without giving any thought to the consequences. In his statement, the prince stated that the tabloid’s action aggravated over the period Meghan Markle’s pregnancy and the birth of their son. Prince Harry’s statement also mentioned relentless propaganda with no thought about the human cost.

