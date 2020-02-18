Margot Robbie Supports Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Decision Of Leaving Royal Family

Margot Robbie has come out in support of her friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She supported their decision to step back as Senior Royals. Margot Robbie might also welcome the duo over for dinner sometime soon. The Hollywood star met Prince Harry four years ago in December 2015 at Suki Waterhouse's housewarming party in London. Robbie and Harry are good friends even today ever since they first met.

Margot Robbie supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

Margot Robbie has also said that the couple has had their personal reasons for walking away from their HRH titles and for starting a new life in Canada. As the couple is moving to the west coast, Margot plans to invite Harry and Meghan over dinner at her home in Los Angeles.

During the end of 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their Instagram page and posted a joint statement of how they were stepping away from the Royal Family and will be starting to live a more independent life with son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in North America. The joint statement of Duke and Duchess read "We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," this literally shocked the world.

In an interview with leading daily, Margot Robbie, who herself shifted from London to LA, shared her experience about the same and how she can relate to the Royal duo. She said that just like everyone else, it is a very big decision to move halfway across the world. She said that she still misses her old home and London but she had her reasons to move out. Similarly, even Harry and Meghan have their own reasons to move out.

Image Courtesy: Margot Robbie Instagram/ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram

