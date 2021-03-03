Prince Harry Being Advised To Visit Prince Philip To Bid Final Goodbye: Reports

Prince Harry, who has been living in the United States for the past year has been advised by the palace insiders to fly to the United Kingdom for bidding a final goodbye to Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II amid the latter’s hospitalization. As per The Royal Observer report, Harry has been asked to fly back home as the royal family is severely concerned about the Duke of Edinburgh’s health. Prince Harry has been reportedly asked to bid final goodbye to his father, weeks after the elder royal.

After spending nearly a fortnight at London’s King Edward VII Hospital, Prince Philip has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital also known as Bart’s for his continued treatment. He was initially admitted on February 16 and was shifted on March 1. Amid the health reports, the royal source also told the publication that Prince Harry “is being advised to fly home right now to say goodbye to his grandfather” and added, “who knows if he will listen”.

Buckingham Palace is preparing a funeral

Reportedly the Buckingham Palace is also making the required arrangements for a potential funeral which can also turn out to be a “massive state function”. The source has also revealed the discussions that are currently ongoing regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “problem” and how the couple’s seating position is still being considered as the British public “may boo them”.

"There are lots of discussions about what to do with the problem of Meghan [Markle] and Harry, where to seat them and how to protect them from the British public who could boo them," the source said in the report.

As per British media reports, UK royal commentators are hoping that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would cancel their, what is hoped to be a groundbreaking Oprah interview before it airs on CBS while Prince Philip is still hospitalized. Other reports have also stated that Prince Harry has already organized a private jet to fly to the UK and would be tested of COVID-19 before leaving the United States and even upon his arrival to Britain.

