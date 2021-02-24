Prince Philip 'responding To Treatment', Will Remain In Hospital For Several Days: Palace

UK’s Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband is ‘comfortable and responding well to treatment’, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The duke of Edinburgh will remain at a hospital in London where he’s being given medical assistance against an ‘unidentified’ infection. The 99-year-old is not expected to leave for at least several days, Buckingham Palace noted in a short statement. “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection,” the statement read. “He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave the hospital for several days,” further, it added.

Prince Edward, Duke’s youngest son told Sky News that his father has been a “little frustrated” staying at the healthcare facility, and has been looking forward to being discharged. ‘He's a lot better,’ Prince Edward said. “He’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed,” Edward was quoted as saying by AP. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to a private King Edward VII’s Hospital as "a precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctors, after feeling unwell last week. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “Duke of Edinburgh is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days for observation and rest.”

Does not have COVID-19

Citing an unnamed royal source familiar with the development, BBC reported that the 99-year-old does not have COVID-19 related ailment or any other related health complication. Furthermore, it said, that the duke arrived at the hospital "in good spirits" and will stay there for a few days under observation. Prince Philip celebrated this 100th birthday on 10 June. Both Queen Elizabeth, also 94, and Prince Philip were vaccinated against COVID-19 last month. Giving out more details about his father’s condition, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward told British news agencies that the Royal family was keeping its ‘fingers crossed’.

Additionally, Edward informed that his father appreciated the kind messages that he received from people worldwide, ‘We appreciate that, and so does he’, Edward said. Meanwhile, in a separate update, Prince William told AP that his grandfather, Prince Philip, is “OK”, adding that "they [hospital staff] are keeping an eye on him." William spoke about prince Philip's wellbeing after he was spotted outside a coronavirus vaccination center in eastern England.

