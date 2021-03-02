Prince Philip Shifted To St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, Responding Well: Reports

After spending nearly a fortnight at London’s King Edward VII Hospital, Prince Philip has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital also known as Bart’s for his continued treatment. The 990-year-old was initially hospitalized on February 16 , but on March 1, he was shifted to Bart’s , which is known for its excellent cardiac care. The Duke of Edinburgh is now expected to remain in the hospital until the end of this week.

Infection treatment

While earlier Buckingham Palace had said that Prince Philip was hospitalized for “observation and rest”, it recently confirmed that he was being treated for an infection. As per the Palace’s latest statement, the British Royal was also being tested and observed for his preexisting heart condition at Bart’s. Although this marks the longest time the Prince had stayed at a hospital, Buckingham palace said that there was nothing to worry about. It added that the Duke was responding to the treatment and “remains comfortable.”

Read: 'Stain On Our Humanity': Jamal Khashoggi's Fiancée Asks US To Punish Saudi Prince

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Compared To Dictators Like Kim Jong-Un By Piers Morgan

Does not have COVID-19

Citing an unnamed royal source familiar with the development, BBC reported that the 99-year-old does not have COVID-19 related ailment or any other related health complication. Furthermore, it said, that the duke arrived at the hospital "in good spirits" and will stay there for a few days under observation. Prince Philip celebrated this 100th birthday on 10 June. Both Queen Elizabeth, also 94, and Prince Philip were vaccinated against COVID-19 last month. Giving out more details about his father’s condition, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward told British news agencies that the Royal family was keeping its ‘fingers crossed’.

Additionally, Edward informed that his father appreciated the kind messages that he received from people worldwide, ‘We appreciate that, and so does he’, Edward said. Meanwhile, in a separate update, Prince William told AP that his grandfather, Prince Philip, is “OK”, adding that "they [hospital staff] are keeping an eye on him." William spoke about prince Philip's wellbeing after he was spotted outside a coronavirus vaccination centre in eastern England. Although the Duke of Edinburgh has been spotted in good health, his heart surgery from 2011 is causing worry. At Christmas, in 2011 he had an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart after being rushed to hospital with chest pains.

Read: Prince Philip 'responding To Treatment', Will Remain In Hospital For Several Days: Palace

Read: Prince Charles Makes 200-mile Roundtrip To Visit 99-year-old Father In London Hospital

Image: Associated Press