Prince Harry Lauds 'wonderfully British' Response To COVID-19, Praises Captain Tom

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly hailed the Britishers’ response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and said that he is “incredibly proud”. He also lauded war veteran Captain Tom for his “utterly amazing” fundraisers. Thanking the NHS paramedics and frontline workers, Harry said that their efforts were “wonderfully British” while speaking on a podcast. Earlier, according to international media reports, Harry was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles with wife Megan Markle with protective masks on, to deliver charity packages.

In the podcast episode, the prince was heard lauding the veterans and volunteers for their incredible response to the looming health crisis and was quoted as saying, “I want to thank, like all of us, all NHS workers and all those who volunteer,” in the podcast that aired in the US. He further told the podcast's host, Michael Coates, “I want to thank, like all of us, all NHS workers and all those who volunteer. Congratulations to Tom, I think what he has done is absolutely incredible. It’s not only what he did, it’s the reaction people had too, I think it’s still wonderfully British.I am so incredibly proud to see what these individuals do across the country and around the world on a daily basis.”

Read: UK Not Considering To Lift Lockdown Measures As Of Now, Says Senior Minister

Read: UK Minister Says No Decision On Reopening Schools As Country Extends Lockdown

Youth "exceptional, especially in the UK”

Speaking in context to moving to America, and resigning from his royal position Harry said, ”It can be very worrisome when you sit there and the only information you get is from certain news channels, but if you’re on the go or on the right platforms, you can really feel this human spirit coming to avant-garde.”

He also admired the youth engagement during the pandemic in being responsible in such challenging times as he called their contribution “exceptional, especially in the UK.” He wanted the volunteer efforts to continue even after the crisis was dealt with, successfully. Over 120,067 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged in the UK, and 16,060 have died from the disease thus far.

Read: 'They Must Pay!': Trump Tells Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Cough Up For Security In US

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hand Out Meals To Needy In LA Amid Coronavirus Lockdown