Prince Harry, Meghan Issue Legal Warning To Media Over Duchess' Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly issued a legal warning to the media after photographs of Meghan Markle were published in newspapers and websites in Canada. According to international media reports, the lawyers claimed that the photos of the Duchess walking her dogs and carrying her son were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying on her. They further reportedly said that Meghan did not consent and accused the photographers of harassment.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the lawyers of Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that there have also been attempts of photograph inside their home using long-range lenses. They even accused the paparazzi of being camped outside the property. Under the British Columbian laws, if Meghan can prove her privacy is being violated she may have grounds for a legal case, however, freedom of press and expression is guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

READ: Prince Harry And Meghan Start New Life In Canada, Launch Legal Warning To Media

The couple, who got married back in 2018, has always faced scrutiny from the British tabloid. Prince Harry recently also asserted that the decision of stepping back from their royal duties is at least in part because of press scrutiny, saying that the media is a powerful force and added that 'there was really no other option'. The couple has repeatedly also admitted that they were struggling with media scrutiny and have regularly hit out at the press in statements and in the courts.

READ: Serena Williams Avoids Question On Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Royal Family Exit

Case against British tabloids

In recent events, Meghan Markle is reportedly suing the newspaper for breach of copyright, invasion of privacy and misuse of personal data after it published excerpts from a letter she sent her father complaining about how he was treating her. The case against The Mail came after Thomas Markle had reportedly provided lawyers with unseen text messages that revealed the breakdown of the relationship between father and daughter. The newspaper company has also argued that Meghan could not have a reasonable expectation of privacy that the contents of the letter were private and would remain so.

Back in 2019, Prince Harry had also filed a lawsuit against British publication, The Sun and the Daily Mail. According to Duke's statement, the British tabloids have been campaigning against his wife without giving any thought to the consequences. In his statement, the prince stated that the tabloid’s action aggravated over the period Meghan Markle’s pregnancy and the birth of their son. Prince Harry’s statement also mentioned relentless propaganda with no thought about the human cost.

READ: UK's Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

READ: Buckingham Palace To Revise Guidance Of Prince Harry, Meghan's New Titles