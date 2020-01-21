Buckingham Palace To Revise Guidance Of Prince Harry, Meghan's New Titles

Buckingham Palace will revise the guidance on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be addressed after multiple reports made Meghan Markle sound like she was divorced. The Royal Family had issued a statement on January 18 saying that Prince Harry and Meghan will not use their royal titles of HRH after the couple announced that they would be 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the family. The palace had also said that the two will be addressed as 'Harry, Duke of Sussex' and 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex'.

However, according to international media reports, the problem with such formatting is that it was adopted after Sarah Ferguson divorced Prince Andrew in 1996 and is now addressed as 'Sarah, Duchess of York'. In addendum to that, Prince Harry's mother was also known as 'Diana, Princess of Wales' after her divorce from Prince Charles. Therefore, in the 'transition' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, separating themselves from the royal family in order to work to be financially independent, Queen Elizabeth II gave a nod while signing an agreement.

Reportedly, the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not subject to change, but, the guidelines of how the names shall be formatted is still being updated. According to media reports, Buckingham Palace has said the previous guidance of royal couple's title was erroneous and therefore it is now discussing the same with the Garter King of Arms, who specialises in such matters. Prince Harry's full title was 'His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel' and Meghan Markle was given the title of 'Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex' after she married into the family in May 2018.

Samantha Markle accuses Meghan

Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle has accused Meghan of 'ripping through the Royal Family like a tornado' after she, along with husband, Prince Harry announced 'stepping back' as 'senior members'. Samantha wrote in the first person in an opinionated article for a British publication and also said that the Duchess' aim is 'fame and fortune' and then she adds, 'to be Hollywood'. The 55-year-old mother of three elaborated about how sister 'knew the social requirements' that came with joining the family.

According to international reports, Samantha also sided with the Queen, who according to her, had to 'face the stress' of watching 'her family torn apart'. Meghan's sister also called out the royal couple for saying they wanted a private life and said 'nothing about their actions' so far suggest they truly desire a life away from the limelight. She further also added that she is 'worried' the royal couple 'will never find true happiness'.

