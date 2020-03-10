Prince Harry, Meghan Make Last Royal Appearance At Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their final appearance as the 'senior royals' at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the British Royal family on March 9 for the annual event which was held at the church in central London. The event was the last time that the couple worked alongside the entire Windsor clan before their exit which takes effect on March 31.

In the televised event, Meghan was seen wearing an emerald Emilia Wickstead dress, cape and hat by William Chambers for the occasion. At the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seated behind Prince William and his wife, Kate. The Commonwealth Service was also the first time Meghan and Prince Harry appeared in public with the royal family since their big announcement in January.

On March 8, the couple also joined the Queen for a church service in Windsor. The service was the first time Meghan and the Queen met face-to-face since the big announcement. Prince Harry and Meghan had reportedly returned to the United Kingdom last week for their 'farewell tour'.

The couple recently also attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music where they sat in the royal box. At the event, they even received a long round of applause and a standing ovation from the audience. Now that their final official duty as senior royals came to an end, they are all set for the 'royal exit' at the end of this month.

Assistance to cease

On January 8, Meghan and Harry announced that they were stepping back as senior royals and will move to North America with their son Archie to live a financially independent life. The royals are currently living in Canada as they prepare to drop their titles and quit monarchy.

Meanwhile, the federal government has also confirmed on February 27 that Canada will soon stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to international media reports, it was the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) that has been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada 'intermittently since November 2019'. After March 31, the couple will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. However, these arrangements will be reportedly reviewed after 12 months.

