UK Royals Set For Last Get-together Before Prince Harry And Meghan’s Exit

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are set to attend last family gathering on March 9 before they officially bid adieu to their royal titles to start afresh in Canada. Harry and Meghan will attend the Commonwealth Service at London’s Westminster Abbey where Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and wife Kate, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will be in attendance for the first time after the couple announced their exit from the Royal family.

On March 7, the couple attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which celebrates the Royal Marines, for one last time as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry, Captain-General of the Royal Marines, arrived at the venue in South Kensington wearing Royal Marine officer's mess uniform. He was accompanied by his wife Meghan who reportedly wore a £1,295 red Safiya dress to match Harry’s uniform.

The couple took their seats in the royal box as the audience gave them a long round of applause and a standing ovation. It was the last event he attended as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, the position he took from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2017, as the couple is set to leave for Canada to start a new life.

'Progressive new role'

In January, Prince Harry and Meghan said that they want to take a “progressive new role” aimed at giving their son a chance to grow up “normally” with awareness about his royal heritage. The Royal couple, in a statement, said that they intend to become financially independent while extending full support to The Queen.

The decision to relinquish senior position in the Royal family took everyone by surprise and the Queen quickly called a crisis meeting with her heir Charles, William and Harry. In the meeting, it was decided that Harry and Meghan would give up all of their royal titles. After the agreement, the couple has spent most of their time in Canada and returned to London for farewell engagements.

