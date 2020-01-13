Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Find Royal Family Members 'unfriendly, Jealous': Reports

In the latest development since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the royal family, reports state that the couple finds the members of the family excluding Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, 'jealous' and at times, 'unfriendly'. Tom Bradby, a reportedly close confidante of both Prince Harry and Prince William informed an international media outlet that the foundations of the rift were laid at the time the couple got married in 2018 and 'damaging things' were said.

Since the announcement on January 8, the Duke and Duchess have reportedly made it clear that they plan to have a more 'progressive' path for themselves with the family. Bradby has also claimed that the couple could give a 'no-holds-barred' interview which could further leave an effect on the Royal family which is already in 'crisis'. Ahead of the royal family summit at Sandringham on January 13, Bradby has also claimed that Prince William 'did try' to make amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, 'things have gone too far to be retrieved'.

Revelations in Bradby's documentary

Bradby's documentary Harry &Meghan: An African Journey for a British channel had aired in October where Meghan revealed that she is 'existing not living' while Prince Harry opened up about his struggles with mental health. Bradby further added that documentary was his idea and it took 'a great deal of persuasion' for the royal couple to agree for the project about their personal life. In the same documentary, Prince Harry had disclosed how he still struggles with the 'incredibly raw' death of his mother, Princess Diana and also mentioned how he and his brother are on 'different paths'.

However, since the release of the documentary and the announcement by the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Queen has reportedly ordered a 'crisis' meeting between royal households to try to resolve the situation. According to an international media outlet, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William ordered their aides to work with Prince Harry's household. PM Boris Johnson's government is also reportedly ordered to come up with swift answers to the 'royal crisis'. The news of Queen Elizabeth's 'crisis' meeting comes after Meghan Markle flew back to Canada to be reunited with son Archie.

A Buckingham Palace source said, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with government and the Sussex household to find workable solutions”. Further adding that the process is “expected to take days, not weeks”.

(With PTI inputs)