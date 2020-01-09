The Debate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Recent Announcement Has Netizens Divided

Rest of the World News

The big announcement made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Jan 8 of stepping back as 'Senior members' of the Royal family has left the internet divided.

Prince Harry

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on January 8 said that they will be stepping back as 'Senior members' of the Royal family. Once the Royal couple announced that they will work to become 'financially independent' in future, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through". Many netizens supported both of them, while many criticised and believed that 'the couple will have it both ways'. 

READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To 'step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Baby Archie's Pic As Part Of 2019 Highlights

The big announcement

The couple took to official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent". The statement further read, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen". They further added, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Share Their Christmas Card; Baby Archie Steals Attention

READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Miss A Royal Christmas Tradition? Here's Why

