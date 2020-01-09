Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Recent Announcement Has Netizens Divided

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on January 8 said that they will be stepping back as 'Senior members' of the Royal family. Once the Royal couple announced that they will work to become 'financially independent' in future, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through". Many netizens supported both of them, while many criticised and believed that 'the couple will have it both ways'.

Meghan Markle is not the Duchess of Sussex anymore, now she's Queen of my heart. pic.twitter.com/N0KCMiYZQN — Your Grace (@ersan_zehranur) January 8, 2020

#PrinceHarry lost his mother, Princess Diana, at 12. He grew up watching the British press & paparazzi treat her badly & that led to her death. He is watching the same thing being done to #MeghanMarkle & he is now a father. He is right to do whatever he can to protect his family. pic.twitter.com/54p7TxlN7k — Lynn V #PrimariesSoWhite (@lynnv378) January 9, 2020

Note 2 British Media: the Duchess of Sussex was a self-made multi-millionaire, humanitarian & committed women's rights advocate b4 she ever met Prince Harry. Prince Harry has his inheritance from his mother, plus all his foundations & initiatives. The Sussexes will be fine. — HMartin (@Moku_O_Keawe) January 9, 2020

The best thing about the Meghan and Harry announcement is when they mention working to becoming "financially independent" lmao — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) January 8, 2020

This situation confirms what I have always thought of the Duke of Sussex: he is traumatized (and I feel sorry for him). I also think he is both stubborn and weak. And: I don't think he's very smart.



This decision, and everything that has to do with it, is a gigantic mistake. — RoyalArjan (@RoyalArjan) January 9, 2020

Can’t blame anyone for quitting the royal family. It’s an outdated institution which ruins the lives of most people in it.



If Harry & Meghan are going to quit, though, they have to quit properly. Ditch the HRH titles and the ‘royal’ patronages. Can’t have it both ways. — KateMaltby (@KateMaltby) January 8, 2020

The big announcement

The couple took to official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent". The statement further read, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen". They further added, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties".

