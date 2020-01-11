Prince Harry And Meghan Hopeful Talks On Future Roles End ‘sooner Rather Than Later’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hopeful that discussions regarding their future roles in the royal family can be concluded 'sooner rather than later' as the meetings are said to be 'progressing well' with the UK and Canadian governments, a source told an international media outlet.

After the Royal couple's big announcement, Queen Elizabeth II had reportedly also ordered a 'crisis' meeting between royal households to try to resolve the situation. According to an international media outlet, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William ordered their aides to work with Prince Harry's household. UK PM Boris Johnson's government is also reportedly ordered to come up with swift answers to the 'royal crisis'.

According to media reports, the Queen and other members of the family were said to be 'hurt' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to go ahead with issuing a personal statement detailing their plans. After the announcement, Prince Harry reportedly also asked the Queen to meet at Sandringham estate. According to reports, Prince Charles and Prince Williams also received the couple's statement just ten minutes before it was released.

A Buckingham Palace source said, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with government and the Sussex household to find workable solutions”. Further adding that the process is “expected to take days, not weeks”.

Royal announcement

The couple took to official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent". The statement further read, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen".

They further added, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties".

Soon after the royal couple announced their step back from royal duties, the Madame Tussauds museum in London on January 9, removed wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well from its display of the royal family. According to the museum authorities, the two figures will be put up in a separate section.

(With PTI inputs)

