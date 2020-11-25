‘Unbearable Grief’: Meghan Says She Had Miscarriage In July, Shares Grief Of Losing Child

Meghan Markle, who became a well-known face after playing the character or Rachel Zane on USA TV’s legal drama, Suits, spoke about how she lost her second child to a miscarriage in July this year. In an article for The New York Times, Meghan, who is now the Duchess Of Sussex, spoke about the “almost-unbearable” pain that she went through. She spoke about what the first sensations were like and the aftermath involving Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. She also touched upon the stigma attached to miscarriages.

Meghan Markle reveals she had a miscarriage

While describing the episode from July, Meghan spoke about the onset of the initial round of sharp cramps while she had her firstborn, Archie, in her hands. She spoke about how she was singing and humming calming tunes while she fell on the floor with little Archie in her arms. She did so to feel something that was opposite of her instinct that something was not right. In the article, she skipped to a scene hours later, where Meghan found herself lying on a hospital bed with her husband by her side.

She spoke about how Prince Harry’s hands felt as she went to kiss his knuckles. She described how the hands of both, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were covered in tears. In the article, she even recounted how Prince Harry was trying to contain his own heartbreak while he was trying to help Meghan keep it together. Moving further along in the article, Meghan brought to light the fact that almost 25 percent of pregnancies lead to miscarriage, but it is something that is hardly spoken about. In the article, she urged the readers to commit themselves to ask other people about their well being and possibly reach out if they can. It is hoped that the story of Meghan Markle's miscarriage would give the courage to other women to speak up about the issue.

A picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby, Archie:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on 19th May 2018. The two were blessed with a son, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor on the 6th of May, 2019. Recently, the duo gave up the throne and chose to live life outside the public eye. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their new home in Montecito, California, in September this year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, Archie, turned one year old this May.

