Meghan Markle Might Not Attend Queen Elizabeth's 95th Birthday Celebrations

After a long separation due to the pandemic, the royal family of the UK is hoping to finally be reunited this year to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday and Prince Philip’s landmark 100th birthday. However, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle may not be able to fly back to London to join in the festivities. According to Hello magazine, Meghan had announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day and she is thought to be around five months pregnant, which would put her due date around June.

Queen Elizabeth turns 95 in April but she traditionally holds her birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in mid-June. Prince Philip’s milestone birthday, on the other hand, falls on June 10. Given Meghan’s suspected June due date, it is unlikely that the Duchess will be flying long distance, even if travel restrictions are lifted. However, it is likely that Prince Harry will leave his wife and children and fly to the United Kingdom to celebrate the birthdays of his grandparent who he is close to.

Prince Harry, Markle to lose honorary titles

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making headlines ever since the announcement of their pregnancy. The couple chose a very special date to announce that they are all set to welcome another bundle of joy in their lives. They announced the news on February 14, which is almost the same date when Princess Diana had announced that she was pregnant with her second child, Prince Harry, 37 years ago.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace also announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will lose all their honourary titles and Royal patronages. According to a press release, all military titles and Royal patronages of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will be returned to Queen Elizabeth II before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family. This comes after the Queen spoke with Harry and Meghan regarding their return to the Royal Family, where they reportedly confirmed to her that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

