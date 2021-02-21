Prince William 'upset And Shocked’ At Prince Harry’s Behaviour Towards Queen: Report

Prince William is “very upset and genuinely shocked” by the “insulting and disrespectful” behaviour of Prince Harry towards the Queen, Sunday Times reported on February 21. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Friday, said that they would continue to maintain a “life of service” even after their honorary titles are taken. Their response came following a Buckingham Palace announcement confirming the same as Prince Harry and Meghan step down from their Royal duties.

In addendum to Prince William, Harry and Meghan’s reply have left the other family members “stunned”, Page Six reported. The media outlet also reported, a source close to the Buckingham palace saying that the response was “petulant and insulting to the Queen.” Yet another source, reportedly said that nobody should reply back to the queen of England.

'Not returning back'

This comes after the Queen spoke with Harry and Meghan regarding their return to the Royal Family, where they reportedly confirmed to her that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.," the statement added.

What titles do they lose?

Following military and Commonwealth and charitable associations will return to the Queen - The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the Royal National Theatre, and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

