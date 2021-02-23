Queen Elizabeth To Address The Nation Hours Before Meghan & Harry's Interview

Queen Elizabeth II is set to address the nation on March 7, 2021, just hours before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey. On Monday, Westminster Abbey announced that Her Majesty would now be part of a BBC One television special due to the annual Commonwealth Day service being cancelled this year in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Titled as A Commonwealth Day Celebration, The Queen will be accompanied by other senior royals who have agreed to film readings and reflections, including Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge. Since January, the Commonwealth Day TV special has been in the works, and the time slot was decided about three weeks ago. And, according to sources, the BBC will air a special service on Sunday, the day before Commonwealth Day on March 8.

The show will air on Sunday, March 7, the same day as the 90-minute primetime special on CBS in which Oprah sits down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for an "intimate conversation". However, due to the time difference, the interview with Meghan and Harry will air in the U.K. in the early morning hours of March 8.

About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

According to CBS, Meghan Markle will be on the Oprah Winfrey show to largely discuss the arrival of their second child, who will be the brother of their first-born Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In the interview, Markle will also speak about moving into Royal life, motherhood, philanthropic work and her life under intense public scrutiny, among many other tidbits in the private and public space of the couple.

Later on, Meghan Markle and Oprah will be joined by Prince Harry in the interview, as the Royal couple will talk about moving to the United States and their aspirations to extending the Royal Family in the future. Oprah Winfrey's interview will be titled Oprah with Megan and Harry, which will be aired as the CBS Primetime Special on March 7. Oprah Magazine's official Instagram handle also announced the news of the interview on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Take a look at the post below.

