Prince Charles Makes 200-mile Roundtrip To Visit 99-year-old Father In London Hospital

Prince Charles on February 20 visited his father Prince Philip at King Edward VII Hospital in London. Prince Philip, who will turn 100 in June this year, has been admitted there since Tuesday, February 16 after walking in unaided. Prince Charles is believed to be the first member of the British Royal family to have visited the Duke of Edinburgh since his admission to the central London hospital.

While the formative relationship between the father and son has been described as being “cold and distance”, both have seemingly gotten closer with passing time. On Saturday afternoon, the Prince of Wales was seen with a “tearful eye” as he made thee mile round trip from his home in Gloucestershire and London, DailyMail reported. The Royal was seen wearing a face mask as he arrived in a grey Tesla car at 3:20 pm (local time) and left around half an hour later.

According to a statement by Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip had been admitted to the hospital for “observation and rest” and was likely to remain there over the weekend. As of now, the reason behind his unease has not been disclosed, however, it is not related to COVID-19. Both Prince Philip and the Queen were given vaccine shots late in January.

😢What an incredibly sad picture. A tearful son after seeing his seriously ill 99yr-old father in hospital. If your first instinct is to spew abuse or rage about Prince Charles visiting Prince Philip today, shut the f*ck up. pic.twitter.com/4jwhGEiPSS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2021

Prince Philip's hospitalisation

UK’s 99-year-old Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Tuesday, was hospitalized after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday. Prince Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London as "a precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctors. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement, “Duke of Edinburgh is "expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and rest after feeling unwell.” Citing a royal source familiar with the development, British media reported that the 99-year-old husband of the Queen does not have COVID-19 related ailment or any other related health complication. Furthermore, it said, that the duke arrived at the hospital "in good spirits" and will stay there for a few days under observation.

