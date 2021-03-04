Prince Philip's Health Is 'slightly Improving' But 'hurts At Moments': Duchess Camilla

Prince Philip has been making the headlines in the past few days amid his hospitalisation. The Duke of Edinburgh has now spent around 16 days in the hospital and continues to be treated for an infection. According to a report, he was first admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital, last month. Later, he was shifted by an ambulance to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday. Recently, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gave an update about Prince Philip and his health.

Prince Phillip's health is slightly improving

According to a report by express.co.uk, Camilla was speaking to a volunteer at a vaccination centre in Croydon on Wednesday where she addressed queries about the Duke’s health. She told a receptionist at the centre that Prince Philip’s condition has slightly improved and it is very good news. Talking about Prince Philip's treatments, she shared that it hurts at moments but the family is keeping its fingers crossed, added the report.

Also Read | Prince Harry Being Advised To Visit Prince Philip To Bid Final Goodbye: Reports

Also Read | Emma Corrin & Gillian Anderson React To Prince Harry's Comment On 'The Crown'

Royal family news

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace revealed that Prince Philip is receiving tests for a pre-existing heart condition.

A statement from the palace read, “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.” It also mentioned, “The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Also Read | Prince Philip Moved To Specialist London Cardiac Hospital

Also Read | Prince Philip Shifted To St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, Responding Well: Reports

Prince Philip's news

Prince Philip’s recent hospitalisation is his longest stay in the hospital to date. The Duke will be celebrating his 100th birthday in June this year. Royal commentator Camilla Tominey spoke to ITV’s This Morning last week about Prince Philip’s health. It was before he was moved to a different hospital. She shared that the palace has tried to dampen down any alarm however Duke being 99 years old, any hospital stay is worrying. She referred to Prince Philip as Iron Duke and explained how he is possibly itching to get out of the hospital.

Image Credits: The Royal Family Instagram