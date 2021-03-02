Emma Corrin & Gillian Anderson React To Prince Harry's Comment On 'The Crown'

The Crown fame Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson has recently reacted to Prince Harry’s comment on the highly-acclaimed show. In a recent segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry talked candidly about The Crown on Netflix and its similarities with the royal family. The Prince shared that Netflix’s The Crown is loosely based on the truth.

Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe award for her role of Princess Diana, revealed to the reporters at a virtual backstage session that he was very moved by the fact that he acknowledged it. She added, “Obviously, I played his mother and that would have been such a sensitive thing”. She concluded by saying, “I’m incredibly grateful to him and incredibly moved by what he said”.

Gillian Anderson, who also won the Golden Globe award for the supporting actress for her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said that “Harry is fairly well qualified to judge what is fact or fiction”. She added, “He’s understood what Peter Morgan is trying to do on The Crown”.

Prince Harry's comment on 'The Crown'

For the unversed, during their LA tour, James Corden asked Prince Harry about his views on The Crown. Prince Harry responded by saying “They don't pretend to be news - it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth”. He went on to say that while it isn't completely true, it gives viewers a clear understanding of what the royal lifestyle is like and what the pressure of putting duty and service ahead of family means.

Harry continued, "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that".

Also read | Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' On Netflix Is Fictional But 'loosely Based On The Truth'

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Josh O'Connor Wins Award For Role As Prince Charles In The Crown

The Crown's big win at the Golden Globes

Netflix's The Crown has won big at the Golden Globes 2021 Awards. The much-acclaimed series was nominated in six categories and won four awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Television Actress Drama, Best Television Actor Drama, and Best Supporting Actress. Gillian Anderson won the trophy for the Best Supporting Actress for her role as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Josh O’Connor won the trophy for the Best Actor Award for his performance as Prince Charles, Emma Corrin bagged the Best Actress Award for her performance as Princess Diana.

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Gillian Anderson Wins For Her Role As Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Wins The Best Television Drama Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.