Prince Harry To Meet Queen Elizabeth For Discussion Over Duke, Duchess's Future Roles

Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will be holding talks at Sandringham on Monday. This comes after the Queen called to clear the confusion over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Reportedly, she had ordered a meeting within 72 hours on Saturday.

As per media reports, the palace officials have said that Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are also likely to attend the meeting. These developments follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ announcement to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal Family. As per media reports, the Duke and Duchess could leave Britain as early as next week.

Read: Queen Elizabeth demands clarity on Harry, Meghan's future role in 72 hours: Media Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce ‘stepping back’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per the statement released via their official Instagram handle, will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent". However, they reiterated that they will continue to fully support the Queen.

Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's waxworks removed from Madame Tussauds' royal family display

Members of royal families who relinquished their titles

It is not the first time that members of royal families have relinquished their titles to live a relatively common life. King Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite and divorcee, in 1937 which threatened a constitutional crisis in the United Kingdom. The couple lived together until Edward’s death in 1972 and Wallis died in 1986 at the age of 89.

Read: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to miss a royal Christmas tradition? Here's why

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Phillip was born in the royal family of Greece and Denmark but had to relinquish the title to marry the Queen and subsequently accepted the English title. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, married a commoner Mark Phillips who turned down the offer of Earldom.

Read: From Priyanka Chopra to Meghan Markle, get inspired with these celebrity wedding gowns