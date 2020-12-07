Pro-Khalistan Flags At UK Protest Outside Indian High Commission; SFJ Claims It's A Seige

Thousands of protestors gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday in apparent solidarity with farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws enacted by the Centre.

They appeared to flout social distancing rules causing gridlock and disruption in the city, just days after the British government lifted a national COVID-19 lockdown.

As per reports, the organizers of the protest had told the authorities that less than 40 vehicles would participate in a "drive past". Police had also told the organizers that no more than 30 people would attend the demonstration, in view of COVID-19 restrictions imposed in London, as per ANI.

However, thousands of protestors and hundreds of vehicles stormed the streets in the demonstration in support of the farmers.

Pro-Khalistani group at UK farmers protests

Members of the Sikh Federation UK, an umbrella organization claiming to represent Sikhs in the UK that is widely seen to be a voice for Khalistan supporters in the UK, were also seen at the protests. In a tweet, the Sikh Federation described the demonstration as a "siege" of the Indian High Commission.

Numerous Khalistani flags were seen being waved while demonstrators raised anti-India slogans.

The Sikh UK Federation tweeted a video of the protest, showing dozens of people outside the Indian High Commission waving flags and holding signs bearing messages such as: 'No farmers, no food, no future' and 'India's farmers are sold out by Modi,'.

Siege of the Indian High Commission in London forces Indian flag to be removed despite huge police presence.



Victory for farmers peacefully protesting in Delhi#istandwithfarmers #FarmerProtests #Sikhs #Punjab #TakeBackFarmBills #SpeakUpForFarmers #farmerprotestchallenge pic.twitter.com/VZ09f57hzJ — Sikh Federation UK (@SikhFedUK) December 6, 2020

Peaceful siege of the Indian Commission in London successfully completed and sent a loud clear message to Delhi



India’s international reputation lies in tatters#istandwithfarmers #FarmerProtests #Sikhs #Punjab #TakeBackFarmBills #SpeakUpForFarmers #farmerprotestchallenge https://t.co/dF7kf5oB65 — Sikh Federation UK (@SikhFedUK) December 6, 2020

Demonstrators released colourful smoke into the crowd during a protest in central London amid a huge force of London police deployed near the Indian High Commission to control the demonstrators gathered on Sunday.

#WATCH: London Police in full force giving protection to Indian High Commission while protestors raise anti-India slogans and some pro-farmer slogans. pic.twitter.com/AfFbZdhLbX — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Wanted SJF associate spotted during protests

Among the demonstrators was Paramjeet Singh Pamma, a man wanted in India for his connections to banned terror group Sikhs for Justice (SJF), which is believed to be funded by Pakistan's ISI.

In 2018, Pamma was arrested in Portugal under a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol, but the Portuguese authorities refused to extradite Pamma to India and he was subsequently released.

India fumes at UK authorities over the protests

Following the protests, the Indian High Commission issued a statement and slammed the demonstrators seeking to "pursue their own anti-India agenda" through the ongoing protests in New Delhi.

"As expected, it soon became clear that the gathering was led by anti-India separatists who had taken the opportunity of the farm protests in India to ostensibly back the farmers in India but use the opportunity to pursue their own anti-India agenda," a statement issued by Vishwesh Negi, Minister, Indian High Commission, London read.

"As many are aware, the protest against agricultural reform bills in India is part of a democratic process. It is a work in progress in our functioning democracy. The Government of India is in talks with the protesters which are still ongoing," it added.

"The developing situation was brought to the attention of the UK Foreign Office and Home Office. London Metropolitan Police managed, controlled, and eventually disposed of the crowds. We could see that a few violent were arrested."

Indian officials have been briefing interlocutors in the British government and parliament in recent days on the fundamental features of farm sector reforms. The Narendra Modi-led government is currently pursuing talks with farmer's leaders over the new laws, enacted in September.

(With inputs from agencies)