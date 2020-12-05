36 British MPs Support Farmers' Protest In India; Demand Negotiations On Agriculture Laws

British Parliament Members on Friday jumped in support of the ongoing farmer’s agitation in India, with 36 MPs writing to UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to raise the matter with New Delhi. The faction of MPs led by the Labour Party’s Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi wrote a letter to Raab, seeking to pressurise India against the recently enacted agriculture laws which ‘exploit’ the farmers and those who depend on farming.

The British MPs have asked Dominic Robb to hold talks with the Indian government through the support of Sikh farmers in Punjab and abroad. In his letter, Tanmanjit Singh noted that last month several MPs wrote letters to the Indian High Commission in London about the effects of the three new farm laws.

“There are widespread farmer protests across the country over the failure of the Indian government to protect farmers from exploitation and ensure a fair price for their produce in the three new agricultural laws introduced despite the Coronavirus. This is of particular concern to Sikhs in Britain and those associated with Punjab. Many British Sikhs and Punjabis have taken up the matter with their MPs, because they are directly influenced by family members and their ancestral land in Punjab,” the letter read.

'Injustice to farmers in India'

Farmers from the Punjab and across India are peacefully protesting against #FarmersBill2020.



Following our October meet, further discussions and given strong sense of injustice felt by many constituents, cross-party letter from British MPs has been sent to the Foreign Secretary. pic.twitter.com/l8aZWiekor — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 4, 2020

Many constituents, especially those emanating from the #Punjab, have contacted MPs to express solidarity with the farmers opposing #FarmersBill2020 in #India.



Dozens of MPs duly deliberated and signed a cross-party letter, seeking justice for the peacefully protesting farmers. pic.twitter.com/90OFP0ks2s — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 4, 2020

Last week, Tanmanjit Singh also held a virtual meeting of All Party Pearlry Group for British Sikhs, which was attended by 14 MPs. It demanded the British government to negotiate with India about the agriculture laws.

The MPs who have signed the letter include Debbie Abraham, Apsna Begum, Sir Peter Botley, Sarah Champion, Jeremy Corbyn, John Christus, John Cryer, Geraint Davis, Martin Docherty Hughes, Alan Dorrance, Andrew Gwenne, Afzal Khan, Ian Lavery, Emma Lavery, Clive Lewis, Tony Lloyd, Khalid Mehmood, Seema Malhotra, Steve McCabe, John MacDonnell, Pat McPhaden, Graham Morris, Carloin Nors, etc.

Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

Meanwhile, the farmers union have announced a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas even as the Union government is set to hold fifth round of discussions with the agitators. The farmers have demanded the repealing of three bills including - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

