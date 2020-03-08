Queen Elizabeth Gets Locked Out Of Her Windsor Castle On Weekend

Queen Elizabeth was locked out of her castle in Windsor, where she spends most of her time during private weekends. According to media reports, Queen tried to enter the Windsor castle on March 6 but there was no one to open the gate which forced a female bodyguard to unsuccessfully pull the heavy wooden gate.

The 93-year-old monarch also spends one full week at the castle in June every year to attend the Royal Ascot and the service of the Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel. The Royal household has listed a new job opening for a permanent 'daily cleaner' of the Windsor Castle with a starting salary ranged from £9,700 to £14,500 a year. The job aspirant should help in delivering 'extraordinary service' in 'incredible surroundings' which shall be kept clean.

The daily cleaner for the Royal Household must have a “sharp eye for detail” and be relied on to deliver to the highest standard for the members of the house. The opportunity for job aspirants to use their enthusiasm and passion in order to deliver the exceptional is only valid till March 8 after which the vacancy will be closed.

Read: Queen Elizabeth Is Looking Out For A 'daily Cleaner' At Windsor Castle

Harry, Meghan to meet Queen

The Windsor Castle is a 10-minute drive away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s residence in the United Kingdon. Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to meet the Queen on March 9 and attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which celebrates the Royal Marines, for last time as Duke and Duchess on March 8.

Read: Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bailey Breaks Internet After 'stealing' Burrito

Prince Harry, Captain-General of the Royal Marines, arrived at the venue in South Kensington wearing Royal Marine officer's mess uniform. He was accompanied by his wife Meghan who reportedly wore a £1,295 red Safiya dress to match Harry’s uniform.

The couple took their seats in the royal box as the audience gave them a long round of applause and a standing ovation. It was the last event he attended as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, the position he took from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2017, as the couple is set to leave for Canada to start a new life.

Read: Beyoncé's Looks Like A Queen In All These Majestic White Outfits

Read: 'Give Back Our Koh-i-Noor': Netizens Suggest Solutions As Queen Finds Crown 'heavy'