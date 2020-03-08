Queen Elizabeth Is Looking Out For A 'daily Cleaner' At Windsor Castle

The Royal household has listed a new job opening of a permanent 'daily cleaner' of the Windsor Castle with a starting salary ranged from £9,700 to £14,500 a year. The cleaner is expected to work in a team and achieve 'exceptional results' for 20 or 30 hours per week. The Job aspirant should help in delivering 'extraordinary service' in 'incredible surroundings' which shall be kept clean. The person is also expected to have previous experience in housekeeping or hospitality.

The daily cleaner for the Royal Household must have a 'sharp eye for detail' and be relied on to deliver to the highest standard for the members of the house. The opportunity for job aspirants to use their enthusiasm and passion in order to deliver the exceptional is only valid till March 8 after which the vacancy will be closed. The daily cleaner should be 'highly efficient' as well as 'proactive' with skills of time management for the daily workload.

The environment of Royal Household is a place where development and training are 'commonplace' and the selected one for the job will be able to grow their skills within the role which is being offered. According to the official site, the employee will also be rewarded with a 'comprehensive benefits package', including 33 days holiday, a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme, training and development, as well as a range of catering and recreational facilities.

Job openings at Buckingham palace

The Royal Household also announced a job vacancy for a full-time place as a Liveried Helper to provide daily care for the horses at the Royal Mews for an income of £22,400 per annum, plus 15% non-contributory pension and benefits. There are currently 14 job openings at the Royal household.

Apart from a Liveried Helper, the household is also looking for a housekeeping assistant, operations engineer, summer duty manager, cook, warehouse operative and several others. The qualified personnel has the option to apply for their desired job through their website. The Queen who is now 92 years in age, is deemed very fond of her horses and is reportedly often seen rising them at Windsor Castle.

(with inputs from agencies)