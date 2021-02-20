Queen Elizabeth II Is About To Set New And Unexpected Record: Read Details

Queen Elizabeth II is all about to break a long set record by the Queen mother with the arrival of two new additions to the British Royal family. While the royal consort was lucky enough to spend time with nine of her great-grandchildren before she passed away in 2002, the Queen and her husband would get to witness the birth of their tenth and eleventh great-grandchildren later this. Crowned in June 1953, Queen Elizabeth II I the longest-reigning living monarch in the whole world.

Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Royal Anne and Mark Phillips, is set to give birth to her third child later this year. She is already the mother of two daughters - Mia Grace Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Success also announced her pregnancy earlier this month. Meghan and Prince Harry who moved to the US last year are already parents to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

This comes as the 94-year-old sovereign recently celebrated the birth of her great-grandchild number nine. The baby boy, delivered on February 9 at Portland Hospital in London, is the first child of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The child will be 11th in line to the throne, taking the place of Prince Edward, who moved down to 12th place, as per the line of succession.

About the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II is the 40th British monarch and she has worked hard at her royal duties and became a more popular figure around the globe. She was seen as cold and out-of-touch following the 1996 divorce her son, Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, and again after Diana’s death in a car crash. Additionally, her role in modern times of the monarchy has come into question as British taxpayers have complained about covering the real family’s travel expenses and palace upkeep. Today, the Queen is one of the world’s wealthiest women, with extensive real-estate holdings and art and jewellery collections.

Image source: AP