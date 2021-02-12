Kim Jung Hyun To Sing As Well As Pen Lyrics For 'Mr. Queen' OST

Kim Jung Hyun will be lending his voice to the OST of the historical drama Mr. Queen where he also plays the lead role of King Cheoljong. The OST is titled Like the First Snow. According to Soompi, the song is a soft melody with meaningful lyrics, that expresses a man's intent to see the first snow with his loved one. The OST is set to release on February 17. The lyrics for the song are penned by Kim Jung Hyun himself.

About Mr. Queen

Mr. Queen is a fantasy- comedy drama about a modern man whose soul gets trapped in the body of a Joseon era queen. The story follows the antics of the said man in the queen's body in the Joseon period. The drama is filled to the brim with comedy and mystery. What sets the drama apart is that the characters of the Korean royal family bear a strong resemblance to the then real royal family of Joseon.

The drama has also been under fire for making light of serious historical documents and the royal family. But despite all the criticism, the drama has remained a fan favourite. It gained the highest viewers ratings amongst the other ongoing dramas.

Last week's Mr. Queen's episode has left the fans in a turmoil with a serious cliffhanger. Each episode usually ended with a teaser for the following story, but Mr. Queen's episode that aired last Sunday did not give any such hint about the upcoming episode. With the drama ending this week, it will be interesting to see how the makers wrap up the story.

Mr. Queen cast

The cast of the hit drama features Kim Jung Hyun as King Cheoljong, Shin Hye Sun as Mr. Queen aka Queen So Yong. Na In Woo as Kim Byeong In plays the role of the Queen's cousin who loves her and is also power-hungry. Na In Woo's grey character has received a positive response from the fans. Mr. Queen's cast also features Seol In Ah, Kim In Kwon, Yoo Min Kyu, Bae Jong Ok, among others in a supporting role.

