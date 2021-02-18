Sonalee Kulkarni Shares Poster Of 'Chhatrapati Tararani', Thanks Fans For 'best Wishes'

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni is known for portraying various experimental characters in her films. After nailing her character as Hirkani in a historical drama film, Sonalee Kulkarni is all set to portray Chhatrapati Tararani in her upcoming film. Recently, Sonalee took to Instagram to share the poster of her upcoming film Chhatrapati Tararani.

Sonalee Kulkarni's new movie's poster

In the poster shared by Sonalee, she is seen riding a horse amid a thunderstorm and heavy rain. She also is holding a bloody sword in her hand. The expressions on her face are quite aggressive and look like she is ready to slice anyone into two who will stand in the middle of her goal. In the caption, she wrote, "For all those who wanted to see the poster !!! Here it is. P.S. Thank you all for a tremendous response and your best wishes! They mean the most".

The post has garnered over 48K likes. Her fans and followers have expressed their excitement for the movie. They also have complimented her looks and the aggressive expressions she is seen giving in the poster. See their reactions below:

On the occasion of Maghi Ganpati, she also recently shared the motion poster of her film. In the caption of the post, she wrote that she is aware of the responsibilities which have called on her shoulder to portray this great character. The movie is based on queen Tararani who played a very important role in the sustenance of the Maratha empire. The film is helmed by Rahul Janardan Jadhav and the music is composed by Avadhoot Gupte. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Sonalee made her debut with the 2007 movie Bakula Namdeo Ghotale which was a Kedar Shinde directorial. For her performance in the film, Sonalee also won the Zee Gaurav Puraskar award for best actress. Sonalee shot to fame she featured in the music video of Apsara Ali song. She then went on to star in Kshanbhar Vishranti, Ajintha, Grand Masti and Zapatlela 2. She also starred alongside Swapnil Joshi in the 2015 movie Mitwaa.

