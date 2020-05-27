Boris Johnson Gets Queen's Permission To Exercise In Buckingham Palace's Ground

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly allowed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to avail the grounds of Buckingham Palace for exercise amid security concerns over his habit of running in public spaces. Johnson was photographed on May 26 at a side entrance of the palace in an armoured Range Rover and later returned to Downing Street in a red T-shirt, blue shorts and trainers.

The British Prime Minister has been granted the permission after he was clicked exercising in the grounds of Lambeth Palace on the consent of the Archbishop of Canterbury. He has been regularly seen exercising in public places after recovering from COVID-19 and has often been stopped by people.

Meanwhile, the Queen is currently residing at Windsor Castle in isolation as per the coronavirus lockdown guidance and has been working from her private apartment. Last month, she cancelled all traditional celebratory plan for her 94th birthday including the gun salutes in the royal parks around the country. It is the first time in 68 years that the Queen asked for no gun salutes anywhere across the country to celebrate her birthday.

Johnson facing heat for COVID-19 handling

The United Kingdom has 265,227 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 37,048 death related to it so far, with a considerable decline in the daily cases. Johnson announced on May 25 that Britain could reopen all non-essential retail stores on June 15 if there is no surge in the COVID-19 cases. He has been facing heat from the public over the handling of coronavirus outbreak and his woes have been compounded after his top aide flouted lockdown rules.

Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings had admitted taking a third trip during the nationwide lockdown and said that he doesn’t regret his decision. Cummings said that the third trip was to Barnard Castle, 30 minutes away, to check if he could make a 300-mile trip back to London as he had developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Read: UK Minister Douglas Ross Resigns In Protest Against Dominic Cummings' Lockdown Trip