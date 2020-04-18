Queen Elizabeth Cancels Traditional Birthday Gun Salutes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled all tradition celebratory plan for her 94th birthday on April 21 including the gun salutes in the royal parks around the country amid COVID-19 lockdown. Buckingham Palace announced on April 18 that the Queen wanted no special measures to put in place to allow gun salutes as she reportedly felt inappropriate in current circumstances.

It is the first time in 68 years that the Queen asked for no gun salutes anywhere across the country to celebrate her birthday. The day will be rather marked with a social media post from the Palace and she will get the birthday wishes from the members of the royal family over phone calls due to the social distancing measures currently in place.

'Challenging time'

The United Kingdom has reported over 114,217 coronavirus cases and around 15,464 deaths with 888 death in the last 24 hours. Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth had addressed the nation calling for unity while acknowledging the “increasingly challenging time”. The Queen said that the disruption due to the pandemic has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of all.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said.

During the 4 minutes 15 seconds long address, Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to thank everyone at the National Health Service (NHS) frontline and other health care workers. She also appreciated those providing essential services and continuing day-to-day duties outside their home to support others.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times,” said the Queen.

