Erica Fernandes Shares First Look Of Her MV With Harshad Chopda, Fans Call Her 'Queen'

Recently many prominent TV actors have been appearing in music videos with popular singers. Be it Hina Khan's Ranjhana or Sidharth Shukla's Shona Shona, this year had been full of celebs taking over the music industry by featuring in hit music videos. An hour ago, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Erica Fernandes and Bepannah fame Harshad Chopda shared on their social media about the details of their upcoming music video. Check out Erica Fernandes's photos and the first look of her first music video.

Erica Fernandes finally shares first look of her awaited MV with Harshad Chopda

Erica Fernandes took to Instagram to share the news of her upcoming music video. She captioned her post as - "FINALLY the wait is over #JudaKarDiya out on 8th December." She sported a white bridal dress in her post along with Harshad who looked dapper in a black suit. The premises of the first look of the song indicate that the song may have a wedding as a part of the theme of the song. Their music video is all set to be released on December 8th. The song is titled Juda Kar Diya and has been sung by Stebin Ben, who is popular for his hit songs like Rula ke Gaya Ishq and Baarish.

The music video of their song Juda Kar Diya has been produced by Anshul Garg, who owns Desi music factory. The music and lyrics of the song have been given by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, while Agam Mann and Azeem Mann have directed the music video. The video supervisor of the song is Raghav Sharma.

On September 25, Erica and Harshad were spotted taking selfies with each other before boarding their flight for Goa. Erica Fernandes then took to her Instagram that day to tease her fans and followers about her upcoming project. She shared a pic with a mystery man whose face can't be identified and captioned her story as "Guess Who?". Many fans then speculated that the mystery man was Harshad Chopda itself. Harshad Chopda is a successful TV actor who is famous for his roles in hit TV serials like Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye and the most recent being Bepanaah.

