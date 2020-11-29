UK Citizens To Plant Trees To Mark 70th Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth II On The Throne

On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary of her service as the UK monarch, the British citizens will be encouraged to participate in a tree plantation drive. The 94-year-old is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of Britain and will be marking her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022. As per reports, the British government is planning for a four-day celebration that summer along with an extra day’s public holiday on Queen's 70th coronation with Britons encouraged to plant trees, according to an announcement made on November 29.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that amid the COVID-19 pandemic when most people were confined to their homes, people have realised the importance of nature along with green places. The British PM also said that trees can transform all communities as well as battle the climate emergency. Johnson said, “As we celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible 70 years of service, I encourage everyone to get behind this scheme and go ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.’”

The charity-backed project called ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy’ along with others will motivate Britons across the nation to plant native trees to help battle the climate crisis and make the country greener. The UK monarch is the world’s oldest and longest-reigning royal and became Queen on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father King George VI. Meanwhile, through the year, the entire royal family has grown to be an advocate for climate issues.

Prince William launches first global environment prize

Carrying on the Royal family’s stance on environmental conservation, just last month, Duke of Cambridge Prince William on October 8 launched The Earthshot Prize, a global environment prize meant to incentivise change and help to repair planet Earth over the next ten years. The award will see five, one million-pound prize being awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s "greatest environmental problems" by 2030.

We have just 10 years to repair the planet. By 2030, let’s choose to:



🐢 Protect and restore nature

💨 Clean our air

🌊 Revive our oceans

♻️ Build a waste-free world

🌍 Fix our climate



Introducing the @EarthshotPrize 🏆 https://t.co/Ar41HpMIJp — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 8, 2020

