UK: Britain's action-packed justice gets webbed, leaves netizens in splits

A recent hilarious video of an alleged thief being punched so hard by a passerby that it nearly broke a brick wall is doing rounds on the Internet which signifies the action-packed justice that prevails in the UK. The incident which took place in Cypress Road in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, has gone viral on social media with more than a million people watching the clip.

Knock-out

In the 45 seconds gripping video, two thieves in a hoodie can be seen running from the crashed car but one turns around and runs back to get something it seems he might have left behind.

As and when the thief groped for something left behind and started running on the footpath, surprisingly a man leaps out from behind a white car and landed a hard punch on the thief that he nearly trembled and crashed into a brick wall behind him.

After this short incident, the thief was then handed over to a man in a blue van as the passerby who punched him simply walked away.

The video was shared by Deano on Twitter.

A bit of British justice 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/NSDYVu1ilK — Deano (@Deano60471958) March 12, 2020

Users playing video on loop

As soon as the video was shared on the micro-blogging website, several netizens stormed the social media with their humorous replies.

Amazed by the blow that the thief received from the passerby, one of the users said that he played the clip 10 times and enjoyed it.

I’ve gone back to the point where he smacks him against the garden pillar about 10 times , outstanding hit that — John (@John98789413) March 12, 2020

While another user shared an edited version of that clip where the thief can be seen getting that hard blow on his face, which can leave you in splits.

A third user tried to explain the funny incident in his own way.

"For anyone asking what happened, looks like they stole and crashed the car then bailed, kid, leaves his phone and goes back for it and gets webbed."

For anyone asking what happened, looks like they stole and crashed the car then bailed, kid leaves his phone and goes back for it and gets webbed. — Aaron Baker (@rekabnoraa) March 12, 2020

Taking a jibe at the builder who built the wall, another user replied that he would have never paid the builder as the wall went down so easily with just a single blow.

I wouldn’t have payed the builder the wall went down easier than him — Matthew weaver (@unitedweave) March 12, 2020

