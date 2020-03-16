The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UK: Britain's Action-packed Justice Gets Webbed, Leaves Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

A funny video of Britain shared by a British on social media of an alleged thief being punched hard by a passerby is doing rounds in UK and across the globe

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK: Britain's action-packed justice gets webbed, leaves netizens in splits

A recent hilarious video of an alleged thief being punched so hard by a passerby that it nearly broke a brick wall is doing rounds on the Internet which signifies the action-packed justice that prevails in the UK. The incident which took place in Cypress Road in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, has gone viral on social media with more than a million people watching the clip.

Knock-out

In the 45 seconds gripping video, two thieves in a hoodie can be seen running from the crashed car but one turns around and runs back to get something it seems he might have left behind. 

As and when the thief groped for something left behind and started running on the footpath, surprisingly a man leaps out from behind a white car and landed a hard punch on the thief that he nearly trembled and crashed into a brick wall behind him. 
After this short incident, the thief was then handed over to a man in a blue van as the passerby who punched him simply walked away.

The video was shared by Deano on Twitter.

READ:  'Big Catch': Australian Thief Steals $700 Necklace Using Fishing Rod, Netizens Amused

READ: Karnataka: Thief Breaks Into House, Takes Nap Instead Of Leaving With Valuables

Users playing video on loop

As soon as the video was shared on the micro-blogging website, several netizens stormed the social media with their humorous replies. 
Amazed by the blow that the thief received from the passerby, one of the users said that he played the clip 10 times and enjoyed it.

While another user shared an edited version of that clip where the thief can be seen getting that hard blow on his face, which can leave you in splits.

A third user tried to explain the funny incident in his own way. 

"For anyone asking what happened, looks like they stole and crashed the car then bailed, kid, leaves his phone and goes back for it and gets webbed."

Taking a jibe at the builder who built the wall, another user replied that he would have never paid the builder as the wall went down so easily with just a single blow.

READ: California: Thief Steals SUV With Corpse, Police Appeal To ‘bring Back The Deceased’

READ: UK: 77-year-old Man Fights Off Thief Who Attempted To Steal His Wallet; Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES